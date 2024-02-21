What is Chrome Extensions Management? Needs, Risks and How to Choose

While most extensions are safe to use, adversaries exploit the trust users place in these software modules to inject malware or harvest data from users. There are three types of risky extensions:

An initially malicious extension – an extension that was developed by a malicious actor.

A compromised extension – a legit extension that was taken over by a malicious actor.

An extension with risky permissions that can be exploited – a legit extension that could potentially be compromised by a malicious actor.

The extensions’ permissions determine which actions the extensions can perform in the browser. In many cases, extensions need broad permissions to operate. Examples of very broad permissions include modifying cookies, modifying network requests, web traffic manipulation, exfiltrating data, routing traffic, and more.

These permissions can be exploited for malicious activities, like accessing sensitive data, injecting malware, and more. Since users tend to allow extensions to perform a wide set of actions on their browsers, extensions can easily become a vehicle to malicious operations, As demonstrated above, the extension doesn’t have to currently be compromised to pose a risk.