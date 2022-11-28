Browser Isolation Out; Browser Security In

When a user visits a website, the browser retrieves the site’s files from a web server and then graphically renders the page on the device screen. From a security perspective, this is a prominent attack surface because it involves running code from an unknown source on the device.

Browser isolation is a technology that separates the process of loading web pages from users’ physical devices. That way, files and code cannot reach the user’s device and its operating system, which prevents potentially malicious code from running on a user’s device and reduces malware downloading risks.

In other words, browser isolation protects browsing activity from code-based threats by moving Internet activity away from a company’s local networks and infrastructure.