The 11 Most Common Browser Security Threats for Enterprises

What it is: Phishing is the deceptive use of digital communication to mislead someone into sharing information like access credentials or their credit card numbers. In the context of the browser, attackers create fake login pages, malicious pop-ups, or emails that mimic trusted sources. These are used to trick employees into sharing sensitive information like credentials to SaaS applications or their enterprise accounts.

Impact: Stolen credentials can lead to unauthorized access, exfiltration of sensitive data, financial fraud, and further exploitation of the compromised accounts by moving laterally in the network.

Mitigation: Educate employees about phishing indicators, block suspicious domains and known phishing kits, enforce MFA to mitigate risk even if credentials are compromised, enforce the principle of least privilege, monitor the network for unusual behavior, and automatically block malicious activity.