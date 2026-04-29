CursorJacking: Every Cursor User Is Vulnerable to API Key Theft by Rogue Extensions

LayerX security researchers have found that any extension of the popular AI development tool Cursor can access the developer’s API keys and session tokens, leading to full credential compromise, with no need for user interaction or activity at all.

LayerX discovered that since Cursor doesn’t store keys in protected storage, any Cursor extension can execute this access. As a result, every Cursor user is vulnerable to API key theft by rogue Cursor extensions.

Exploitation of this vulnerability can lead to exposure of session tokens and API keys, unauthorized access to Cursor backend services, and data theft via user impersonation.

LayerX reported this vulnerability to Cursor. Cursor replied that they recognize the issue, but that it’s the user’s responsibility to define their trust boundary. To date, this issue has not been fixed by Cursor.