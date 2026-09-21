What to Do When Your Competitors Are Scraping Your Prices

It’s a problem: Your competitors scrape your pages, parse your catalog, and undercut your prices. You try to respond by adjusting prices to compete. But your competitors just scrape and undercut you again. It’s a downward spiral, and it’s costing you customers and sales.

Solutions are difficult. You can’t hide your data: Shoppers can’t buy what they can’t see. And you can’t block the bots. A block tips off the scraper that it’s been spotted, and it inevitably just rotates IP addresses/fingerprints, and then it returns. You could try implementing complex rules, but then you risk turning away the search indexers and partner integrations that are supposed to get through. All of these solutions have downsides.

What’s needed is a solution that keeps your pricing and catalog proprietary and allows you to selectively decide what data each visitor sees. With Akamai Functions, you can do just that. You can identify bots, decide which ones are good and which ones are bad, decide what data each category sees, and do it all right at the edge where every request already crosses, before the bots reach your data.

Let’s look at how it works.