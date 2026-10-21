HIPAA Security Rule Delayed to 2027: Why Healthcare Can’t Wait

Neil Jennings
Neil Jennings is a Solutions Engineer on Akamai’s healthcare and life sciences team, working with leading health systems, payers, healthcare technology, and pharma/medtech organizations. His work as a generalist spans Akamai’s portfolio of security, cloud, AI, and infrastructure products and services. He began his career in healthcare IT, where he led strategic projects and initiatives over 12 years across the EHR, go-to-market strategy, cloud and modernization, API and interoperability, and value-based care domains. He brings this broad healthcare experience to his Akamai customers, translating business needs into future-ready technical solutions.