HIPAA Security Rule Delayed to 2027: Why Healthcare Can’t Wait

What would change under the proposed HIPAA Security Rule update?

The proposed updated rule would change how organizations protect ePHI, requiring more specific, documented controls and more consistent testing. Several safeguards that were previously classified as “addressable” would become mandatory, and the rule would place greater emphasis on demonstrating effective security measures rather than simply documenting policies.

Among the new requirements for healthcare organizations would be:

MFA : Enforce mandatory MFA to strengthen identity controls for systems that access ePHI

Network segmentation : Segment networks to isolate critical systems and limit lateral movement

72-hour restoration capability : Show that critical systems and data can be restored within 72 hours after a security incident

Asset inventory and network visibility : Keep an up-to-date inventory of systems that store, process, or transmit ePHI, as well as accurate network maps showing how data moves

Audit and compliance evidence: Show that security controls are being enforced and working in practice, not just documented in policies

These provisions aren’t in effect yet, but they signal where federal healthcare cybersecurity requirements may be headed.

The delay gives organizations time to strengthen their defenses and prepare for potential new requirements while the rule is being finalized.