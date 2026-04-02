Compliance Won’t Save Healthcare: Reducing the Blast Radius Will

The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) represents one of the most important shifts in healthcare cybersecurity since the original Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) was introduced.

Although many healthcare organizations initially viewed the proposed changes as regulatory updates, the deeper message is clear. Cybersecurity protections must evolve to match the reality of modern cyberthreats, ransomware, and increasingly complex electronic information systems.

Covered entities and business associates are now operating across hybrid infrastructure, cloud services, connected medical devices, and AI-driven systems. Electronic protected health information (ePHI) moves across more technology assets, identities, and applications than ever before. This has fundamentally changed the risk level across the healthcare sector.

Compliance alone cannot contain modern cyberattacks. Controlling the blast radius can.