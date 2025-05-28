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Introducing ExtensionPedia: Your Ultimate Resource to Assess and Mitigate Browser Extension Risks

May 28, 2025 by Or Eshed

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Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

LayerX is proud to announce the launch of ExtensionPedia, the Browser Extension Risk Database and Knowledge Center, for immediate general availability!

Introducing ExtensionPedia
Introducing ExtensionPedia

Browser extensions significantly enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and personalize user experiences. Yet, beneath their convenience lies a hidden threat—malicious extensions posing serious risks to identity security, data privacy, and organizational integrity.

The Hidden Risks of Browser Extensions

A recent LayerX Security report revealed startling statistics about browser extensions in enterprise environments:

  • 99% of enterprise users have at least one browser extension installed, and 53% have over ten extensions.
  • 53% of enterprise users have installed extensions with ‘high’ or ‘critical’ permission scopes, potentially exposing sensitive data like cookies, passwords, and browsing history.
  • 54% of extension publishers use anonymous free email accounts, making it easy for malicious actors to upload harmful extensions undetected.
  • 58% of GenAI browser extensions possess ‘high’ or ‘critical’ permissions, presenting an outsized security risk due to their popularity and extensive access rights.

Given these alarming statistics, it’s clear that browser extensions represent a substantial yet underestimated risk to organizations and individuals alike.

Introducing ExtensionPedia by LayerX

Today, LayerX proudly announces the launch of ExtensionPedia, the Browser Extension Risk Database and Knowledge Center, dedicated to analyzing the risks associated with browser extensions across Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

Why Browser Extensions Pose a Hidden Danger

Malicious browser extensions routinely grant attackers extensive access to users’ sensitive data, enabling identity theft, data exposure, and organizational breaches. Recent incidents emphasize this threat:

ExtensionPedia Extensions Page Details
ExtensionPedia Extensions Page Details

Addressing the Critical Gap in Browser Security

Historically, comprehensive tools for assessing and mitigating browser extension risks have been unavailable to both users and enterprises. ExtensionPedia addresses this gap decisively.

How ExtensionPedia Works

ExtensionPedia by LayerX offers unparalleled visibility and control over browser extension risks:

  • Educational Resources: Expert guides and best practices for robust browser extension security.
  • Comprehensive Database: Risk data on over 200,000 extensions across major browsers.
  • Unified Risk Scores: Holistic scores based on permission scope, publisher reputation, and critical risk parameters.
  • Granular Analysis: Detailed breakdowns of permissions and reputational threats per extension.
ExtensionPedia Blog 2
ExtensionPedia Blog 2

Seamless Integration for Enterprises

ExtensionPedia integrates directly with the LayerX Enterprise Browser Extension, embedding LayerX’s risk scores and analysis directly into its management dashboard. LayerX enterprise customers can use it to analyze extensions deployed inside their network, analyze new extension requests by users, and apply active security measures such as blocking suspicious extensions or applying adaptive, risk-based security policies.

ExtensionPedia Blog 3
ExtensionPedia Blog 3

Take Control with ExtensionPedia Today

Don’t let browser extensions be a blind spot in your security strategy. Visit ExtensionPedia now and proactively safeguard your digital assets.

About the author

Or Eshed

Or Eshed

Or Eshed is the former Co-Founder & CEO of Interaction Security platform LayerX (now part of Akamai), with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.

View author profile

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