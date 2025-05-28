Introducing ExtensionPedia: Your Ultimate Resource to Assess and Mitigate Browser Extension Risks

Or Eshed
Or Eshed is the former Co-Founder & CEO of Interaction Security platform LayerX (now part of Akamai), with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.
Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.
LayerX is proud to announce the launch of ExtensionPedia, the Browser Extension Risk Database and Knowledge Center, for immediate general availability!
Browser extensions significantly enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and personalize user experiences. Yet, beneath their convenience lies a hidden threat—malicious extensions posing serious risks to identity security, data privacy, and organizational integrity.
A recent LayerX Security report revealed startling statistics about browser extensions in enterprise environments:
Given these alarming statistics, it’s clear that browser extensions represent a substantial yet underestimated risk to organizations and individuals alike.
Today, LayerX proudly announces the launch of ExtensionPedia, the Browser Extension Risk Database and Knowledge Center, dedicated to analyzing the risks associated with browser extensions across Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.
Malicious browser extensions routinely grant attackers extensive access to users’ sensitive data, enabling identity theft, data exposure, and organizational breaches. Recent incidents emphasize this threat:
Historically, comprehensive tools for assessing and mitigating browser extension risks have been unavailable to both users and enterprises. ExtensionPedia addresses this gap decisively.
ExtensionPedia by LayerX offers unparalleled visibility and control over browser extension risks:
ExtensionPedia integrates directly with the LayerX Enterprise Browser Extension, embedding LayerX’s risk scores and analysis directly into its management dashboard. LayerX enterprise customers can use it to analyze extensions deployed inside their network, analyze new extension requests by users, and apply active security measures such as blocking suspicious extensions or applying adaptive, risk-based security policies.
Don’t let browser extensions be a blind spot in your security strategy. Visit ExtensionPedia now and proactively safeguard your digital assets.