Enabling the Future of AI Browsing — Safely

Browsers are no longer just windows to the web. They’ve quietly become the primary interface for AI.

Today, most AI usage happens through the browser. Whether it’s ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, or built-in assistants like Brave’s Leo and Opera’s Aria. But a new generation of browsers is taking this further. These aren’t just AI-enhanced browsers. They’re agentic AI browsers that can act autonomously on behalf of users.

They can log into sites. They can upload files. They can navigate workflows. And that changes everything.