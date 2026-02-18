Or Eshed
Or Eshed is the Co-Founder & CEO of Interaction Security platform LayerX, with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.
LayerX is proud to introduce a first-of-its-kind security capability built specifically for the next evolution of the browser: LayerX Agentic Browser Protection
Enabling the Future of AI Browsing — Safely
Browsers are no longer just windows to the web. They’ve quietly become the primary interface for AI.
Today, most AI usage happens through the browser. Whether it’s ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, or built-in assistants like Brave’s Leo and Opera’s Aria. But a new generation of browsers is taking this further. These aren’t just AI-enhanced browsers. They’re agentic AI browsers that can act autonomously on behalf of users.
They can log into sites. They can upload files. They can navigate workflows. And that changes everything.
Agentic browsers blur the line between user and machine. Instead of simply responding to prompts, they take initiative. They execute actions. They operate independently.
This is powerful. It’s also disruptive.
Security teams are already feeling the tension. Analysts have gone so far as to recommend blocking AI browsers outright due to the risks they introduce. The concern is clear: traditional browser security models were never designed for AI agents acting inside the browser.
But blocking innovation has never been a long-term strategy.
Productivity wins. Users adopt new tools. Workflows evolve.
The real question isn’t whether AI browsers will enter the enterprise; it’s whether they can be deployed responsibly.
That’s where LayerX comes in.
LayerX is the first security provider offering a dedicated solution specifically for agentic AI browsers .
This isn’t a generic extension retrofitted for a new trend. It’s purpose-built to address the unique risks posed by agentic browsers.
Because the risks are fundamentally different.
Agentic browsers introduce several security blind spots that traditional tools can’t see:
Most AI browsers include an always-on AI sidebar. It persists across tabs and isn’t part of the webpage DOM. That means traditional in-page inspection and HTTP/S inspection mechanisms don’t touch it.
When an AI agent logs into a system or uploads data, external security tools can’t distinguish whether the action was initiated by a human or by the AI agent.
This creates major gaps in:
Agentic browsers are particularly vulnerable to prompt injection attacks. A malicious webpage can manipulate the built-in AI agent and cause unintended actions or data exposure .
LayerX research has found that many AI browsers can be significantly more vulnerable to phishing and web attacks than traditional browsers.
These are not incremental risks. They represent a structural shift.
Our solution addresses these challenges head-on with capabilities designed specifically for agentic environments.
You can’t secure what you can’t see.
LayerX identifies AI browsers explicitly and provides full visibility into:
For the first time, security teams can distinguish between:
This enables:
This is a completely new governance layer; one that didn’t exist before.
The always-on AI panel is now governable.
LayerX can disable or restrict side panel usage, especially when users are accessing sensitive enterprise assets .
We’ve augmented our AI-powered real-time web protection engine with dedicated detection and blocking of prompt injection attacks .
This protects not only the user, but the AI engine embedded inside the browser itself.
The current industry reaction to AI browsers has largely been: block them.
But history shows that outright bans rarely work, especially when productivity gains are clear. Just as organizations moved from blocking BYOD to managing it, AI browsers require governance, not prohibition.
LayerX enables organizations to:
All without forcing a binary “allow or block” decision.
Modern browsers are rapidly evolving into agentic AI platforms that happen to use web protocols. As attackers adapt, traditional web security controls alone are no longer sufficient.
LayerX Agentic Browser Protection represents a new category of enterprise security – one that acknowledges the reality of agentic AI and meets it with purpose-built controls.
AI browsers are here.
With LayerX, they can be used safely, responsibly, and confidently.
Schedule a demo with LayerX today to see how Agentic Browser Protection works, and how it can protect agentic AI browsers in your environment.