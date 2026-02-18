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LayerX Announces The First Dedicated Solution for Agentic Browser Protection

February 18, 2026 by Or Eshed

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LayerX Announces The First Dedicated Solution for Agentic Browser Protection

LayerX is proud to introduce a first-of-its-kind security capability built specifically for the next evolution of the browser: LayerX Agentic Browser Protection

Meet LayerX Agentic Browser Protection

Enabling the Future of AI Browsing — Safely

Browsers are no longer just windows to the web. They’ve quietly become the primary interface for AI.

Today, most AI usage happens through the browser. Whether it’s ChatGPT, Gemini, DeepSeek, or built-in assistants like Brave’s Leo and Opera’s Aria. But a new generation of browsers is taking this further. These aren’t just AI-enhanced browsers. They’re agentic AI browsers that can act autonomously on behalf of users.

They can log into sites. They can upload files. They can navigate workflows. And that changes everything.

The Shift to Agentic Browsers

Agentic browsers blur the line between user and machine. Instead of simply responding to prompts, they take initiative. They execute actions. They operate independently.

This is powerful. It’s also disruptive.

Security teams are already feeling the tension. Analysts have gone so far as to recommend blocking AI browsers outright due to the risks they introduce. The concern is clear: traditional browser security models were never designed for AI agents acting inside the browser.

But blocking innovation has never been a long-term strategy.

Productivity wins. Users adopt new tools. Workflows evolve.

The real question isn’t whether AI browsers will enter the enterprise; it’s whether they can be deployed responsibly.

That’s where LayerX comes in.

The First Security Solution Built for Agentic Browsers

LayerX is the first security provider offering a dedicated solution specifically for agentic AI browsers .

This isn’t a generic extension retrofitted for a new trend. It’s purpose-built to address the unique risks posed by agentic browsers.

Because the risks are fundamentally different.

The New Security Gaps

Agentic browsers introduce several security blind spots that traditional tools can’t see:

1. The AI Sidebar Problem

Most AI browsers include an always-on AI sidebar. It persists across tabs and isn’t part of the webpage DOM. That means traditional in-page inspection and HTTP/S inspection mechanisms don’t touch it.

2. Human vs. Agent Attribution

When an AI agent logs into a system or uploads data, external security tools can’t distinguish whether the action was initiated by a human or by the AI agent.

This creates major gaps in:

  • Attribution
  • Forensics
  • Data governance
  • Policy enforcement

3. Prompt Injection & Web Attacks

Agentic browsers are particularly vulnerable to prompt injection attacks. A malicious webpage can manipulate the built-in AI agent and cause unintended actions or data exposure .

LayerX research has found that many AI browsers can be significantly more vulnerable to phishing and web attacks than traditional browsers.

These are not incremental risks. They represent a structural shift.

What LayerX Agentic Browser Protection Delivers

Our solution addresses these challenges head-on with capabilities designed specifically for agentic environments.

1. Discovery & Visibility

You can’t secure what you can’t see.

LayerX identifies AI browsers explicitly and provides full visibility into:

  • Which agentic browsers are installed
  • Which users and devices are associated
  • All activity occurring within those browsers

2. Agentic Identity Detection & Governance

For the first time, security teams can distinguish between:

  • Human-generated activity
  • AI-agent-generated activity

This enables:

  • Restricting agentic browsing to sensitive destinations
  • Preventing AI agents from pasting sensitive data
  • Applying policy controls specifically to agentic actions

This is a completely new governance layer; one that didn’t exist before.

3. Control Over the AI Sidebar

The always-on AI panel is now governable.

LayerX can disable or restrict side panel usage, especially when users are accessing sensitive enterprise assets .

4. Protection Against Prompt Injection

We’ve augmented our AI-powered real-time web protection engine with dedicated detection and blocking of prompt injection attacks .

This protects not only the user, but the AI engine embedded inside the browser itself.

A Smarter Approach Than Blocking

The current industry reaction to AI browsers has largely been: block them.

But history shows that outright bans rarely work, especially when productivity gains are clear. Just as organizations moved from blocking BYOD to managing it, AI browsers require governance, not prohibition.

LayerX enables organizations to:

  • Allow AI browser adoption
  • Apply granular governance
  • Protect against new AI-native threats
  • Maintain visibility and control

All without forcing a binary “allow or block” decision.

Securing the Next Era of the Browser

Modern browsers are rapidly evolving into agentic AI platforms that happen to use web protocols. As attackers adapt, traditional web security controls alone are no longer sufficient.

LayerX Agentic Browser Protection represents a new category of enterprise security – one that acknowledges the reality of agentic AI and meets it with purpose-built controls.

AI browsers are here.

With LayerX, they can be used safely, responsibly, and confidently.

Schedule a demo with LayerX today to see how Agentic Browser Protection works, and how it can protect agentic AI browsers in your environment.

About the Author(s)

Or Eshed

Or Eshed

Or Eshed is the Co-Founder & CEO of Interaction Security platform LayerX, with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.

See Author bio

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