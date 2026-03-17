There is a structural disconnect between what an AI assistant analyzes in a page’s HTML and what a user sees rendered by the browser. In certain scenarios, such assistants can give inaccurate and potentially dangerous responses to users, and attackers can exploit this limitation to perform social engineering attacks.

Using a custom font and CSS, HTML text can be transformed visually for the user but remain unchanged within the DOM. When a page is rendered in the browser, what the user sees is completely different from the underlying HTML. Yes, the content is still there, but it is effectively stripped away from the user’s view.

We built a proof-of-concept page that appears to be a video game fanfiction, but when rendered in the browser encourages the user to perform steps that will lead to a reverse shell. When asked if the page was safe, every non-agentic assistant that we tested (ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Dia, Fellou, Gemini, Genspark, Grok, Leo, Perplexity, and Sigma) failed to detect the “hidden” text and confidently told the user that the page did not pose a security concern. Testing was conducted in December 2025.

An AI assistant analyzes a webpage as structured text, while a browser renders that webpage into a visual representation for the user. Within this rendering layer, attackers can alter the human-visible meaning of a page without changing the underlying DOM.

This disconnect between what the assistant sees and what the user sees results in inaccurate responses, dangerous recommendations, and eroded trust.

This is not a browser exploit and it does not rely on a parsing bug. The browser is behaving exactly as it was designed. The vulnerability lies in tools that assume DOM text fully represents the user-visible meaning.

*By non-agentic, we mean assistants that fetch and parse HTML but do not execute a full browser rendering pipeline or analyze custom font glyph mappings.