Post-Quantum Cryptography: What’s Next for Edge Security

In a previous post, we talked about the ML-DSA post-quantum signature algorithm, which is the most general-purpose signature algorithm and seems to be the first choice for use on the web. But there are many other options to consider, and we’ll look at a few of them here.

A composite signature is a single signature made up of two parts: a traditional algorithm and a post-quantum algorithm. Unlike hybrid key exchange, however, in a composite signature the two keys are treated as a single “composite” key, and the signature is a single set of bytes. This makes it easier for application code to accommodate, as they simply recognize the identifier and call the cryptography library.

This naturally leads to a combinatorial increase in identifiers: 18 for messages and 15 proposed for TLS. This could lead to interoperability concerns, as it requires both sides to support the same mechanisms. For hybrid key exchange, the de facto standard is X25519MLKEM768.

While key exchange protects against a “harvest now, decrypt later” (HNDL) threat, the concern about a quantum computer being able to break authentication is not as universal; many people in the IETF are not convinced it’s needed. Furthermore, those who maintain several prominent implementations have stated that they have no interest in it.

A forthcoming National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standard, FN-DSA, is based on the “Falcon” algorithm. Its keys and signatures are much smaller than the standards that use ML-DSA, but NIST warns that it is difficult to implement. For one thing, it uses floating-point arithmetic, which may limit its deployment. Timing issues with floating-point math are also a concern, as such libraries have historically focused on correctness rather than on performing operations in constant time.

Noted cryptographer Sophie Schmieg starts her advice with “the best approach to using FN-DSA is to not,” but then goes on to give a number of useful implementation tips anyway. For security architects, this illustrates the broader deployment challenge of PQC: How you manage implementation can be just as important as which algorithms you select.

NIST has also published a draft on additional parameter sets for the hash-based signature algorithm SLH-DSA. As NIST says, "[T]hese variants are specifically tailored for use cases that require fast verification and reduced signature sizes, such as the signing of software, firmware, and digital certificates."