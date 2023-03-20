The Dark Side of Enterprise Browsers: Fact-Checking 6 of Their Claims

FALSE

This is a classic example of survival bias. Google is not the most vulnerable browser, but rather the most patched browser! Google’s project zero is the best example of software vulnerability scanning in the history of IT.

Most Chromium vulnerabilities are discovered by Google’s engineers and only a few ever get to be exploited in the wild. Moreover, the number of distinct vulnerabilities required to successfully exploit this browser is on a steep rise. As a fact, the word on the digital street is that if you can perform remote code execution with a sandbox escape, you can sell it for a few million dollars.

You should actually be more worried about products that don’t disclose their vulnerabilities. If they don’t disclose them, they don’t fix them. Google, on the contrary, is open and transparent about Chromium’s vulnerabilities, maintains it as an open source project and demonstrates the fastest patching routine in the IT industry.

The underlying truth for CISOs is that Chromium browsers provide the best security architecture in their environment. It is actually the IT tools without proper vulnerability disclosure they should be worried about.

If you don’t agree, try and find a CISO that experienced a Chrome zero-day exploitation or just try to exploit Chrome yourself.