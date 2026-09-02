Your DNS Is Hiding in HTTPS — This Is Why It Matters

You can’t defend what you can’t see. Use firewall, proxy, or NDR logs to identify endpoints that are making HTTPS connections to known DoH providers via visible metadata; for example, destination IPs, SNI/proxy-log hostnames, and policy telemetry.

With TLS inspection you can go further and look for DoH-specific paths like /dns-query; without TLS inspection, you generally see destination and session metadata but not the DNS payload itself.

Correlate DNS and HTTPS logs

The best DNS visibility in most enterprises comes from the approved corporate resolver or a protective DNS service. That’s where you can see which clients resolve which domains and where you can apply threat intelligence policy. National Security Agency (NSA) guidance is explicit: Enterprise DNS traffic, encrypted or not, should go only to the designated resolver, with everything else disabled or blocked.

A managed endpoint using that approved path shows up in your resolver logs; one talking directly to an external DoH provider instead will go quiet there, even though your firewall, proxy, SWG, or NDR can still show the HTTPS connection.

A practical hunting workflow includes:

Starting with resolver logs to see which client IPs use the approved path

Reviewing outbound HTTPS metadata for those same clients

Flagging any making repeated connections to known DoH providers — Google’s 8.8.8.8/8.8.4.4/dns.google, Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1, and similar — with little or no matching activity at the corporate resolver

That mismatch is usually your first sign that an endpoint has moved beyond the enterprise DNS control plane. It’s not a complete detection strategy, but it’s a fast way to catch obvious bypasses.

Centralize everything in your SIEM

CISA and NIST guidance align here: Treat DNS as a high-value telemetry source and log it centrally. NIST’s newly finalized SP 800-81r3 recommends integrating DNS logs with other system logs to correlate device and user activity and recommends always retaining queries tied to malicious or unauthorized domains even when routine traffic is trimmed. Feed DNS, firewall, and SWG logs into one place so you can write detection content for DoH patterns.