Putting CLIMATE into Practice: Building an Inventory Management Plan

In a previous blog post, Beyond the Ledger: Why Akamai Is Redefining How We Measure CLIMATE Impact, we examined why traditional, balance sheet–style carbon accounting falls short when a company wants to measure real-world environmental impact. Our conclusion was straightforward: To make a genuine difference, corporate sustainability teams need to move past simply tracking “What is our share of global emissions?” and start answering a much tougher question: “What is the actual consequence of our business decisions?”
Shifting from a passive accounting model to an active, impact-driven framework is challenging. It requires transforming a company’s greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory from an annual compliance report into an active, operational tool. Traditional carbon accounting is largely attributional; that is, looking backward to calculate a historical tally of emissions. A consequential approach, however, focuses on the future by evaluating the real-world system-level changes caused by our operational choices.
Akamai's Inventory Management Plan: Turning theory into practice
To turn this theory into practice, we have updated Akamai's Inventory Management Plan (IMP), the standard operating procedure for how we collect, calculate, and manage environmental data. We built this entire document around our purpose-built Consequential Logic for Impact Measurement, Action & Transparent Emissions (CLIMATE) guideline, a framework designed to prioritize real-world atmospheric impact over paper reductions.
Our independent third-party audit firm, KERAMIDA, recently completed a limited assurance review of the CLIMATE framework against the global standards of ISO 14064-1. With that solid baseline established, I want to share an inside look at the practical application of building a decision-ready inventory framework — and explain why this data rigor matters just as much to our customers as it does to our auditors.
The reality check: Staying close to your data
In corporate sustainability, it is common practice to outsource GHG data management to third-party software platforms or consultants. For many organizations, this is a highly practical way to establish a baseline. But outsourcing execution should never mean distancing yourself from the underlying data and methodology.
At Akamai, an immense operational reality required us to keep our data management entirely in-house. Because of the massive scale of our global distributed network, traditional off-the-shelf carbon accounting packages simply could not ingest our data volumes.
Instead, we collect metered, asset-level power consumption metrics at five-minute intervals for the majority of our active network servers. Managing real-time telemetry across hundreds of thousands of devices meant building our own internal environmental impact accounting system, EcoClear, which integrates directly with our engineering workflows.
Carbon accounting data maturity is a journey, not a destination
Taking full ownership of our accounting led us to confront a truth that some corporate sustainability programs gloss over: Carbon accounting data maturity is a progressive journey, not an overnight destination. When you look across a global operational footprint, data quality will naturally vary. Some portions of your inventory will rely on pristine, metered data, while other value-chain calculations must rely on broader financial estimates.
Acknowledging these variations isn't a sign of a weak program; it is a reflection of reality. True leadership isn't about pretending your data is flawless, it’s about knowing exactly where your data stands today so you can actively improve it tomorrow.
The path to a decision-ready inventory
Building an inventory that functions as a business intelligence tool requires making deliberate, transparent methodological choices. Two of the key structural mechanics we implemented in our updated IMP to ensure that our data actively drives strategic choices are:
Colocation: Choosing traceability over accounting loopholes
Dual-hierarchy quality system: Operationalizing accuracy via parallel data tiers
Colocation: Choosing traceability over accounting loopholes
A significant portion of Akamai’s physical footprint sits within third-party colocation data centers — a partner owns the facility but we operate our own hardware. Under a narrow, traditional reading of standard carbon accounting protocols, a company can easily classify the energy used by shared data center infrastructure (like facility cooling and lighting) as a passive supply chain statistic, pushing the management boundary over to the landlord.
We chose to reject this loophole. In our updated IMP, we formally designate the emissions from shared facility overhead in paid colocation contracts as virtual direct emissions (VDEs). This means we pull those facility emissions directly into our primary reporting boundary alongside our direct electricity consumption.
By pulling these emissions inside our boundary, we eliminate critical data visibility gaps and empower our team to apply our clean energy procurement strategies directly to the total energy required to run our platform.
Dual-hierarchy quality system: Operationalizing accuracy via parallel data tiers
To ensure that our data can withstand a rigorous third-party audit while remaining useful for corporate decision-making, our IMP enforces a dual-hierarchy quality system that is outlined in the CLIMATE guideline.
Traditional methods mask underlying data gaps by blending data inputs and emission factors into a single, aggregated emissions total. Rather than accepting this lack of transparency, the CLIMATE framework maps inventories across two distinct scales: quantification methodology (source of the data) and emission factor usage (how the emissions impact is calculated).
Exposing this distinction means lower-fidelity data has nowhere to hide; instead, this exposure gives us a roadmap and a built-in incentive to continuously migrate our data inputs and factors up both scales toward maximum accuracy.
These tiers allow us to show how pairing a high-accuracy quantification methodology (such as our five-minute server power readings) with highly specific emissions factors (such as location-marginal emissions rates) results in the ability to make better decarbonization decisions on our inventory.
Instead of relying on broad, annual regional averages that hide actual grid conditions, this combination gives us intelligence on the real-world, atmospheric consequences of our operations as they happen. This provides the foundation needed to make major, high-stakes decisions, such as evaluating real-time grid capacity before scaling infrastructure or executing clean energy agreements that actively displace fossil fuels on carbon-heavy grids.
Why data rigor is a customer asset
When a company sets out to improve its carbon accounting, it is easy to view the project through a purely internal lens. But in a deeply interconnected digital economy, our footprint is directly tied to our customers’ footprints.
Every megawatt-hour we consume and every metric ton of carbon we calculate directly impacts our customers' Scope 3 value-chain metrics. If a technology provider relies on loose estimates, broad regional averages, or outsourced “black box” calculations, they are effectively passing that lack of precision down the line to their clients.
By treating our IMP as a transparent source of truth rather than a standard compliance exercise, we provide our customers, vendors, and stakeholders with highly accurate, verifiable data. When Akamai reduces data uncertainty, it directly strengthens the integrity of our customers' environmental reporting, allowing them to track their digital supply chain with confidence.
Moving beyond compliance
An Inventory Management Plan shouldn't be treated as a passive technical manual that sits on a digital shelf until third-party verifiers request it. It should be a live strategic tool. Clean data and robust controls are certainly necessary to engage in a third-party assurance audit but that is simply the baseline requirement.
The ultimate value of a rigorous IMP, especially those with integrated consequential accounting, is that it gives an organization the operational clarity to take climate action with complete confidence. When environmental metrics are tracked with the same discipline, verifiability, and standard operating procedures as financial data, leaders can stop guessing and start executing strategies that create verified, long-term value for their business, their customers, and the planet.
An effective tool for driving real atmospheric change
We designed the CLIMATE guideline to act as an open extension to traditional corporate accounting principles, offering an organized path for organizations that are looking to use impact measurement for decision-making.
We encourage our industry peers, vendors, and customers to examine how moving toward a consequential framework can turn data collection into an effective tool for driving real atmospheric change.
Learn more
Read the full CLIMATE-2026 guideline to dive deeply into our technical framework.
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