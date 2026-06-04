Putting CLIMATE into Practice: Building an Inventory Management Plan

To ensure that our data can withstand a rigorous third-party audit while remaining useful for corporate decision-making, our IMP enforces a dual-hierarchy quality system that is outlined in the CLIMATE guideline.

Traditional methods mask underlying data gaps by blending data inputs and emission factors into a single, aggregated emissions total. Rather than accepting this lack of transparency, the CLIMATE framework maps inventories across two distinct scales: quantification methodology (source of the data) and emission factor usage (how the emissions impact is calculated).

Exposing this distinction means lower-fidelity data has nowhere to hide; instead, this exposure gives us a roadmap and a built-in incentive to continuously migrate our data inputs and factors up both scales toward maximum accuracy.

These tiers allow us to show how pairing a high-accuracy quantification methodology (such as our five-minute server power readings) with highly specific emissions factors (such as location-marginal emissions rates) results in the ability to make better decarbonization decisions on our inventory.

Instead of relying on broad, annual regional averages that hide actual grid conditions, this combination gives us intelligence on the real-world, atmospheric consequences of our operations as they happen. This provides the foundation needed to make major, high-stakes decisions, such as evaluating real-time grid capacity before scaling infrastructure or executing clean energy agreements that actively displace fossil fuels on carbon-heavy grids.