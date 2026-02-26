Cleaner Compute: Akamai Adds 128 MW of Renewable Energy to the Grid

The internet doesn’t run on magic; it runs on electricity. Behind every seamless video stream, every secure banking transaction, and every line of code deployed at the edge, there is a physical cost measured in kilowatt-hours. As the digital world accelerates — driven by AI, streaming, and global connectivity — the demand for compute power is skyrocketing.

At Akamai, we sit at the intersection of this demand and the planet's finite resources. As Akamai Cloud expands to meet the world’s need for distributed computing, we face a critical reality: We must decouple our digital growth from our carbon footprint. We cannot simply consume more power; we must actively generate clean power.

We refuse to let the expansion of the edge come at the expense of the climate.

Today, we are backing that commitment with action. We are sharing a significant operational milestone: Akamai has secured approximately 128 megawatts (MW) of new renewable energy capacity across the United States and the European Union.

These aren't just paper agreements or unbundled certificates. They are physical infrastructure projects — steel, glass, and wire — that are actively cleaning the grids that power our lives and our customers' businesses.