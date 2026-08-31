Shifting the Standard: Akamai’s Transition to the IFRS S2 Climate Disclosure

Over the years, we have built a strong climate governance structure that ensures accountability, drives initiatives, and aligns with global best practices. The TCFD has historically served as a cornerstone of this approach, driving our climate-related reporting and risk management strategies.

In recent years, the landscape of corporate sustainability has undergone a massive consolidation. In late 2023, the TCFD was officially disbanded — not because it failed, but because its foundational work was complete. Its monitoring responsibilities were handed over to the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) to help create a unified global baseline.

The resulting ISSB framework (specifically IFRS S1 and S2) fully absorbs the TCFD’s familiar four-pillar architecture but goes significantly further, demanding more prescriptive data, industry-specific metrics, and rigorous greenhouse gas reporting. These IFRS standards represent the new gold standard for corporate sustainability reporting. In anticipation of this global shift, we decided to publish a custom disclosure we are calling IFRS S2 with TCFD, looking back at FY25.