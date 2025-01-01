API governance refers to the processes and controls implemented to manage, monitor, and maintain APIs (application programming interfaces). It involves defining standards, policies, and guidelines for API design, development, deployment, and usage. The goal of API governance is to ensure consistency, security, scalability, and reliability across all APIs.

As APIs have become more common in enterprise architecture, there’s been a push for IT departments to implement API governance measures. This article examines API governance. It looks at how API governance works, along with its benefits, challenges, and best practices.

What is API governance? The short answer is that it’s a set of rules and practices that control how APIs are used — with the goal of ensuring security and compliance. A deeper answer is in order, however, if you want to understand why API governance is important and why the leaders of a corporation are insisting on it.

API governance is a subset of IT governance, which is a subset of corporate governance. The essence of corporate governance is that the owners of a business, the shareholders, want to make sure that their agents, the executives, have clear and sensible rules for how they run that business. Corporate governance is the answer to the shareholder’s question, “What are you doing with my money?”

A corporation’s executives are custodians of the shareholder’s property. They need to demonstrate that they are being prudent with those assets. This is why, for example, a corporation usually has a rule that the board must approve certain investments, with the goal of minimizing risk to shareholder assets.

IT governance flows from this principle. It’s a formal framework that’s designed to ensure that IT investments support a corporation’s objectives while keeping risk to a minimum. In some cases, IT governance must adhere to government regulations like the Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act (GLBA) and the Sarbanes–Oxley Act (SOX).

API governance is part of this bigger picture. It is the practice of making all APIs subject to a common set of rules, standards, and security policies. This usually involves setting up standardized conventions for documentation as well as security mechanisms. For example, an API governance rule might specify that APIs need to use a common data model. There will be agreed-upon rules for versioning, integration, deprecating, and so forth, along with security policies like the use of OAuth and encryption in transit.