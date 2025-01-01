What Is API Compliance?

Compliance, a word that generally connotes “following orders,” has a special meaning in the business world. It means following the law. In almost every country in the world, businesses must comply with regulations that affect the way they operate. A company is not allowed to pollute, for example, if it wants to comply with environmental regulations.

Given the criticality of information technology (IT) in business operations, many regulations cover how a company handles its digital processes. Some of these are government statutes, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the U.S. Others are industry rules, agreed upon to protect consumers against fraud and invasions of privacy. Complying with such regulations usually falls to the IT departments, who may work with the cybersecurity team and a Chief Compliance Officer (CCO).

Systems that manage personal identifying information (PII) and financial transactions, to name two of many examples, are subject to compliance. Application programming interfaces (APIs) that touch such systems also need to be compliant. API compliance is an area of IT that deals with making sure that APIs comply with relevant regulations and industry rules.

It’s worth taking a moment to differentiate between two uses of the word “compliance” in IT and information security. In network management, a device is said to be compliant if it is configured to operate under network rules, such as blocking certain ports. Or an API might be judged compliant with security policies, such as access controls. These forms of compliance are internal in nature and, therefore, different from external regulatory compliance. In some cases, the two types of compliance overlap.