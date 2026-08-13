New research: How AI affects costs, strategy, and infrastructure decisions
See what IT leaders have learned as AI moves into production. Results from a survey reveal how they are responding to pressures from infrastructure and costs — and the shifts they must make to keep pace.
Cloud built for AI
Akamai gives you the distributed infrastructure to run AI workloads closer to users, place them where they perform best, and scale with greater control over performance, security, and cost.
The agentic web is here. Is your infrastructure ready?
Use these questions to evaluate where performance, cost, GPU efficiency, or infrastructure flexibility could be holding you back.
Can you deliver the performance
Latency can quickly become a problem when inference happens far from users and data. Consider whether your infrastructure can maintain responsive experiences as demand grows and becomes more distributed.
Next step: See why 50% of organizations struggle to maintain latency at peak load.
Can you scale AI without costs getting out of control?
Compute is only part of the equation. Data movement, utilization, and infrastructure choices can all increase costs as AI workloads grow.
Next step: See where your AI infrastructure stands today and where you may have opportunities to optimize.
Are you getting enough from your GPU capacity?
More GPU capacity doesn’t automatically mean better economics. Matching the right compute to the right workload can help improve utilization and make infrastructure spend work harder.
Next step: Get guidance on matching GPU capacity to your workloads.
Can your workloads move as requirements change?
AI requirements evolve quickly. Consider whether your workloads can move across environments as performance, cost, and business requirements change — without forcing you to start over.
Next step: Explore the path from API-first inference to more flexible, distributed architectures.
Get more from your AI infrastructure
Improve performance, control costs, and get more from your GPU capacity.
- Assess your current setup
- Explore the right GPU and deployment options
- Plan for what comes next