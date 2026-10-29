Akamai Report: AI-Driven Digital Deception Is Escalating Enterprise Fraud and Shrinking Phishing Lifespans

Highlighting the increasing security risks posed by AI, Akamai (Nasdaq: AKAM), today released its latest State of the Internet (SOTI) report: AI-Driven Digital Deception: The Fraud and Abuse Report 2026. The report reveals a dramatic evolution in the digital threat landscape, where threat actors are leveraging AI and automated infrastructure to bypass traditional security perimeters, exploit the entire account lifecycle, and abuse corporate brand trust.

According to the research, online scams — ranging from fake retail domains and social recruitment traps to spoofed event portals — surpassed traditional phishing for the first time in Q1 2026, with detections approximately doubling from ~3.2 million to ~6.4 million. Concurrently, the operational lifespan of phishing attacks dropped by more than 50% (from 48 days in Q4 2025 to just 22 days in Q2 2026), forcing enterprise defenders into a race against fast-rotating attacker infrastructure.

“The fight against fraud is no longer just an isolated financial function; it is a critical, cross-functional cybersecurity imperative,” said Patrick Sullivan, Chief Technology Officer, Security Strategy at Akamai. “As autonomous AI agents and synthetic identities redefine how customers interact with brands, threat actors are exploiting these same vectors to conduct business logic abuse and zero-click data exfiltration.”