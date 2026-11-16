Static, centralized cloud architectures are failing to keep up with modern interactive workloads, according to a new study by Akamai (Nasdaq: AKAM) based on a commissioned survey conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study reveals that half (50%) of enterprise IT decision-makers are being driven to knowingly run applications in suboptimal geographic locations.



The global research report, Right Workload. Wrong Place, is based on a survey of 528 enterprise infrastructure decision-makers across North America, EMEA, and APAC at companies generating $250 million to over $1 billion in annual revenue. The findings highlight how migration friction and unpredictable data movement fees trap compute resources far away from end users and data sources, creating severe latency bottlenecks for real-time APIs, AI inference, and interactive digital services.



According to the report, three-quarters (76%) of enterprises report that interactive or real-time workloads now account for more than 25% of their total software portfolio, with 40% stating these applications represent more than half. However, cloud placement has failed to adapt: 51% of the surveyed organizations run production compute in five or fewer regions, and 37% admit their infrastructure is centralized due to provider constraints rather than strategic architectural choice.