Static, centralized cloud architectures are failing to keep up with modern interactive workloads, according to a new study by Akamai (Nasdaq: AKAM) based on a commissioned survey conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study reveals that half (50%) of enterprise IT decision-makers are being driven to knowingly run applications in suboptimal geographic locations.
The global research report, Right Workload. Wrong Place, is based on a survey of 528 enterprise infrastructure decision-makers across North America, EMEA, and APAC at companies generating $250 million to over $1 billion in annual revenue. The findings highlight how migration friction and unpredictable data movement fees trap compute resources far away from end users and data sources, creating severe latency bottlenecks for real-time APIs, AI inference, and interactive digital services.
According to the report, three-quarters (76%) of enterprises report that interactive or real-time workloads now account for more than 25% of their total software portfolio, with 40% stating these applications represent more than half. However, cloud placement has failed to adapt: 51% of the surveyed organizations run production compute in five or fewer regions, and 37% admit their infrastructure is centralized due to provider constraints rather than strategic architectural choice.
Key takeaways
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Intentional suboptimal placement:
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Half of enterprise IT leaders knowingly maintain workloads in suboptimal cloud locations simply to avoid the cost, complexity, and downtime of relocation projects.
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High SLA failure rates:
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Static cloud footprints actively undermine real-time app performance — 82% of enterprises miss response-time targets for business-critical interactive workloads, with 44% failing on 5% or more of all requests.
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Unpredictable data transfer fees:
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80% of organizations experience unpredictable data transfer fees, resulting in 60% compromising on where data is stored relative to where compute is processed.
Static, centralized cloud architectures are failing to keep up with modern interactive workloads, according to a new study by Akamai (Nasdaq: AKAM) based on a commissioned survey conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study reveals that half (50%) of enterprise IT decision-makers are being driven to knowingly run applications in suboptimal geographic locations.
Physical distance and data separation lead the list of root causes behind performance failures. Retrieving data from a different location than where it is processed was cited by 41% of decision-makers as the primary driver of response-time issues, followed closely by the physical distance between compute and end users (38%).
Compounding these placement challenges is the unpredictability of data transfer fees. Eight in 10 respondents (80%) report experiencing unpredictable data movement costs. These financial penalties directly influence core architectural choices: 60% of IT leaders say egress and transfer costs dictate where they store data relative to compute, and 54% say it forces compromises on caching and replication strategies.
The high cost of migration friction
Once workloads land in a cloud region, operational complexity makes them extraordinarily difficult to move. Nearly eight in 10 respondents (79%) state that relocating a production workload takes days or longer, with 38% requiring re-architecting and 8% unable to move workloads at all once deployed. As a result, 50% of organizations have deliberately left workloads in nonideal locations simply to avoid the cost and effort of moving them.
This inflexibility carries direct business consequences: 55% suffered performance degradation during regional traffic spikes, 44% overprovisioned unused capacity, and 34% were forced to delay product or feature launches over the past 12 months.
When asked what they would do without provider or complexity constraints, 75% of IT leaders said they would deploy compute in more geographic locations, with 39% stating they would at least triple their current physical footprint to achieve faster response times and enter new markets.
To read the full report and explore strategies for optimizing real-time workload placement, visit https://www.akamai.com/lp/report/right-workload-wrong-place.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications and providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.