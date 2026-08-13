Similar to employees in urban municipalities across the United States, employees for the City of San Juan, Texas, heavily depend on technology for their jobs. That means the city’s technology department plays a crucial role in guaranteeing the seamless operation of a high-performance digital backbone. And that department is led by a CTO with deep expertise.

After two decades managing IT in the education management industry, Pat Karr transitioned to the City of San Juan. One of his first projects was modernizing the city’s network and IT processes. The next step was improving cybersecurity measures.

Karr knew neighboring counties and public service sectors were being impacted by malware and ransomware. As he explained, the challenge for any organization is keeping their data safe: “During a malicious attack, downtime is inevitable — whether for cleanup, reinstalling a system, or recovering data. All that equates to time, which equates to money.”

Knowing every organization is a potential target, Karr was determined to be proactive. “It’s not a matter of if we would get hit — it’s a matter of when. Our nearly 38,000 residents and city employees can’t afford the downtime and other headaches associated with such attacks. I wanted to stay ahead of threats,” he continued.