I am Gautam Gosain. I serve as Vice President at Chatbot.team. It's a brand by ConvoBot.AI. We essentially are a customer engagement platform, wherein we help our customers do conversations at scale. So it's a omnichannel customer engagement platform driven by AI.



A bootstrap start-up at the moment in India or any place in the world would need a low infrastructure cost as well as high support, which most of the vendors out there are not offering. We are taking enhance compute services from Akamai, which is exceptional. It is the very bedrock of our application. The first and the prominent feature that we would need is low latency. Apart from that, we need to maintain cost optimization at every instance because we are a start-up. In most of the cases, there's egress costing that is actually the biggest factor of cloud computing cost, which is not transparent.



At Akamai, we got cloud computing at a very large scale, and we are able to predict our cost. We know what is the kind of cost optimization we need to do. After shifting to Akamai, we have seen a cost reduction of 40 to 45%. So it's pretty amazing. We absolutely have to be on our toes when it comes to messaging as a domain, customer engagement as a domain.



So support was the very first thing that I discussed with Akamai. The best part about Akamai support was on-demand support. They have dedicated managers allotted to us. And with the big name that Akamai is, we knew that we were in safe hands. The extensive use case that we solved for our enterprise customers is only possible because of Akamai infrastructure.