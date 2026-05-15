I am Gautam Gosain. I serve as Vice President at Chatbot.team. It's a brand by ConvoBot.AI. We essentially are a customer engagement platform, wherein we help our customers do conversations at scale. So it's a omnichannel customer engagement platform driven by AI.
A bootstrap start-up at the moment in India or any place in the world would need a low infrastructure cost as well as high support, which most of the vendors out there are not offering. We are taking enhance compute services from Akamai, which is exceptional. It is the very bedrock of our application. The first and the prominent feature that we would need is low latency. Apart from that, we need to maintain cost optimization at every instance because we are a start-up. In most of the cases, there's egress costing that is actually the biggest factor of cloud computing cost, which is not transparent.
At Akamai, we got cloud computing at a very large scale, and we are able to predict our cost. We know what is the kind of cost optimization we need to do. After shifting to Akamai, we have seen a cost reduction of 40 to 45%. So it's pretty amazing. We absolutely have to be on our toes when it comes to messaging as a domain, customer engagement as a domain.
So support was the very first thing that I discussed with Akamai. The best part about Akamai support was on-demand support. They have dedicated managers allotted to us. And with the big name that Akamai is, we knew that we were in safe hands. The extensive use case that we solved for our enterprise customers is only possible because of Akamai infrastructure.
Enabling seamless, AI-driven conversations across channels
ConvoBot AI, a fast-growing customer engagement platform, was built to help companies connect with customers across channels from WhatsApp to Instagram using AI-driven conversations at scale. But the company’s previous cloud provider couldn’t keep up. High costs, inconsistent uptime, and unresponsive support hurt ConvoBot AI’s ability to deliver instant, reliable interactions. By moving to Akamai Cloud, it gained transparent pricing, dependable infrastructure, and the responsive support it needed to grow with confidence. It also cut costs by 45% and freed resources for innovation.
Cloud costs and downtime became deal breakers
ConvoBot’s AI-powered platform automates conversations across WhatsApp, Instagram, Google, and Facebook, enabling businesses to engage customers seamlessly at scale across sales, marketing, and service channels. Like many digital platforms, ConvoBot AI relies heavily on cloud computing for speed, low latency, and scale. But as platform usage grew, so did frustration with its longtime cloud provider.
“We’d been with a major cloud provider for over a decade, but it wasn’t satisfying our expectations,” explained Gautam Gosain, Vice President for Chatbot.team (a ConvoBot AI brand). “When servers went down, we didn’t get clear reasons as to why. As a result of that unexplained downtime, we breached our SLAs and lost revenue from two major clients.”
Unpredictable monthly bills made matters worse. “One month our bill was x, the next it was 2x,” he said. “For a bootstrapped start-up, that’s unsustainable.”
Satisfying infrastructure must-haves with Akamai
Gosain and his team started searching for a provider that could deliver three essentials: service, cost optimization, and reliability. Akamai checked every box.
“The first thing we needed was responsive service. We can’t afford downtime in messaging. It has to be instantaneous,” Gosain said. “Akamai gave us 24/7 support, with experts on call during and after migration.”
Cost efficiency came next. If costs don’t align with ConvoBot AI’s needs and budget, its profitability and future plans take a hit. “We’re a start-up, so every dollar saved goes back into R&D,” he continued.
Finally, Akamai’s broad suite of cloud computing services sealed the deal. “Our customer-facing apps run nonstop and demand ultra-low latency to keep conversations instant. Without powerful cloud computing to handle massive workloads, the real-time engagement we deliver simply wouldn’t be possible,” said Gosain.
Akamai’s cloud computing services make the difference
After shifting to Akamai, ConvoBot AI reduced costs 45% compared to its previous provider. In addition to underscoring the tremendous savings, Gosain praised the migration experience: “We got on-demand support when it was most needed. It was a collaborative effort, not just a vendor relationship.”
ConvoBot AI’s transition to Akamai centered on key Akamai cloud computing services designed for performance, scalability, and developer control:
- Essential Compute: High-performance, low-latency compute instances at predictable prices, with bundled egress.
- Linode Kubernetes Engine: Simplified container orchestration for ConvoBot AI’s large-scale messaging workloads.
- Managed Databases and Object Storage: Reliable, scalable back-end services for data-heavy operations.
- NodeBalancers: High-availability load balancers for mission-critical applications.
ConvoBot AI’s team also appreciates Akamai’s open source ecosystem. “We’re using open source tools like Redis with Akamai’s services. They all work beautifully together,” he said.
Reinvesting cost savings into future innovation
“Egress costs are the biggest factor in cloud expenses,” Gosain explained. “With Akamai, we got transparent pricing and could finally predict our costs.”
Beyond controlling costs and stabilizing performance, Akamai’s cloud infrastructure unlocked new possibilities for ConvoBot AI’s product roadmap.
“Because we saved so much on infrastructure, we’re able to reinvest into R&D,” said Gosain. “That means we can develop new engagement channels.”
Expanding globally with confidence
Today, ConvoBot AI runs on Akamai Cloud with confidence. It’s a transformation rooted in transparency, performance, and trust. In fact, Gosain sees Akamai as a long-term innovation partner. “Whenever Akamai prototypes AI-related solutions, we’ll be the first to try,” he said. “That’s how confident we are in Akamai.”
Currently serving more than 250 enterprise customers and 160 SMBs, with operations across India, Brazil, the UAE, and Singapore, ConvoBot AI plans to expand into the UK. According to Gosain, that expansion is only possible because of Akamai’s infrastructure.
“Akamai gave us reliability, cost savings, and support we could count on. Before, we were reacting to problems. Now we’re scaling proactively and serving customers better than ever,” Gosain concluded.
I am Gautam Gosain. I serve as Vice President at Chatbot.team. It's a brand by ConvoBot.AI. We essentially are a customer engagement platform, wherein we help our customers do conversations at scale. So it's a omnichannel customer engagement platform driven by AI.
About ConvoBot AI
ConvoBot AI delivers an AI-powered omnichannel engagement platform that helps businesses of all sizes connect with customers in real time across sales, marketing, and service. By automating conversations and providing deep analytics, it enables faster responses, personalized interactions, and data-driven decisions that boost satisfaction, loyalty, and revenue.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.