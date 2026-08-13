APIs have played an integral role in the retail industry’s shift from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to ecommerce platforms. Behind every digital interaction, there’s an API behind the scenes, enabling retailers to:

Connect various systems, applications, and services seamlessly

Integrate their online storefronts with back-end inventory management systems, payment gateways, shipping providers, and customer relationship management tools

Facilitate a rapid exchange of data that makes online retail personalized and convenient

With protection of that data as a top priority, API security plays a critical role in ensuring the trust, integrity, and confidentiality of online business operations.

APIs’ constant proximity to sensitive data makes them attractive targets for cybercriminals seeking to exploit vulnerabilities. A successful API breach can lead to the exposure of customer information, such as personal details, payment card data, and purchase history. For these reasons, this Fortune 500 fashion retailer turned to Noname Security (now an Akamai company) for help, as the company had been previously unsatisfied with its relationship with Salt Security.