LENDEM Solutions

As Josh Lawrence, Director of IT and Software Development for LENDEM, explains, “We look for dependability and trustworthiness in a cloud provider. We don’t just need our services to stay up. We need a partner to help us get things done, and Akamai has been able to do that.”

According to Lawrence, Akamai’s cloud computing platform and expertise address company needs: “There was never a question Akamai couldn’t answer nor a need it couldn’t deliver on.” In fact, Lawrence underscores Akamai’s customer-centric focus. “It doesn’t matter how big or small your company is — Akamai cares about the people who are trying to get things done and helping us with the solutions we need,” he continues.