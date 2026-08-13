For over 20 years, LENDEM Solutions has provided customizable solutions that help organizations make smarter and faster fraud, credit risk, and collections decisions through big data and machine learning. Committed to offering best-in-class consumer marketing, fraud and risk management services, and loan servicing, this analytics and decision management company has carved out a niche in the consumer finance industry. When the company needed to ensure reliable, secure data access, it turned to Akamai.
Turning data into results
Managing large data volumes
Calling upon machine learning, data science, and sophisticated data modeling, LENDEM enables strategic, data-based decision-making that helps its customers improve risk prediction, customer acquisition, and profitability. Like every modern data-driven business, LENDEM’s biggest challenge is managing the tremendous data volumes at the core of its operations, which involves storing the data and enabling secure access when LENDEM’s customers and distributed employee base need it. Knowing the cloud was the perfect solution, the company started the search for the right cloud computing provider.
Partnering for success
As Josh Lawrence, Director of IT and Software Development for LENDEM, explains, “We look for dependability and trustworthiness in a cloud provider. We don’t just need our services to stay up. We need a partner to help us get things done, and Akamai has been able to do that.”
According to Lawrence, Akamai’s cloud computing platform and expertise address company needs: “There was never a question Akamai couldn’t answer nor a need it couldn’t deliver on.” In fact, Lawrence underscores Akamai’s customer-centric focus. “It doesn’t matter how big or small your company is — Akamai cares about the people who are trying to get things done and helping us with the solutions we need,” he continues.
Shoring up data security
LENDEM also leveraged Akamai Professional Services to strengthen data security. Through a consultative approach, Akamai guided LENDEM on relevant services, data redundancy, security protocols, and best practices to ensure safe, easy data access.
About LENDEM Solutions
LENDEM Solutions is a data-centered, decision management technology firm that delivers unparalleled results to its clients by transforming data into sound business decisions. LENDEM specializes in customizable solutions to help organizations make smarter, faster fraud, credit risk and collections decisions through big data and machine learning.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.