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Background

Lufthansa

Using the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, Lufthansa is able to deliver a best-in-class site experience that is secure

 

Lufthansa logo

Location

Cologne, Germany
https://www.lufthansa.com

Industry

Commerce

Products

App & API Protector Site Shield Prolexic

Performance is key for Lufthansa. Their users demand a fast and reliable site experience across all devices, and Lufthansa knows if they don’t provide this, both business and brand reputation are at risk. Lufthansa uses the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform to deliver a best-in-class site experience that is always available and secure.

About The Lufthansa Group

The Lufthansa Group is an aviation group with operations worldwide. With 135,534 employees, the Lufthansa Group generated revenue of EUR 35,844m in the financial year 2018. The Lufthansa Group is composed of the segments Network Airlines, Eurowings and Aviation Services. Aviation Services comprises the segments Logistics, MRO, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The latter also include Lufthansa AirPlus, Lufthansa Aviation Training and the IT companies. All segments occupy a leading position in their respective markets.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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