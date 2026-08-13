It’s tough to see and understand issues during live events. This media provider needed instant traffic insights to tackle performance and security problems before viewers suffered. In particular, it needed the ability to quickly collect, analyze, and visualize data — such as geography, city, state, Autonomous System Number (ASN), and server details — under peak traffic volumes, in real time, and in a single view.

The media provider turned to Akamai for help. To satisfy its requirements, Akamai needed to query CDN logs in seconds. But it took 20 minutes during peak traffic volumes to collect and analyze DataStream 2 data and Common Media Client Data — far too slow for this major event.