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Background

Paschoalotto Financial Services Strengthens Cybersecurity in Banking

Paschoalotto enhances network security with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, ensuring better management and protection against lateral movement threats.

Paschoalotto logo

Location

Brazil
paschoalotto.com.br

Industry

Financial Services

Key Impacts

  • Greater network visibility
  • Easy to deploy
  • Mitigates damage from attacks

Solution

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Download customer story

My name is Fernando Ortega Ferasoli. I am the CISO of Paschoalotto Financial Services and I oversee the information security, cybersecurity, and IT governance areas for our company.

In the financial sector, the biggest challenge for companies with a large amount of assets is gaining visibility into everything that is happening within their company. 

Our partner Akamai has supported us with a tool — Akamai Guardicore Segmentation — that has not only provided us with visibility we need, but also with fragmentation and microsegmentation of our network. The product provides security and IT governance so I can apply policies in a segmented way throughout the environment. 

Segmentation is very important for us. Our plan is to expand this technology for a 360-degree view, including cloud environments. Imagine having a 360-degree view that allows you to protect perimeters, segment networks, and detect lateral movement and real-time threats. 

You may already have a next-generation antivirus solution that sends you alerts, but none of those products provide the visibility of Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

Evaluation

I came across Akamai Guardicore Segmentation at some local events and heard many positive reviews of it. So, I researched the product myself and it sounded fantastic. It was exactly what I needed for my company. 

Akamai worked closely with me during the implementation and offered me great support and true partnership. Another thing I really liked about the deployment was the weight of the agent: It’s lightweight, easy to work with, and easy to deploy. 

Our customers are very involved in our process of activating new tools and new features. When we shared with them that we were going to employ a microsegmentation front and mentioned Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, we discovered that many of our customers were already working with the product.

Results

Since the implementation of Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, we’ve gained visibility and better management. After the implementation, I feel at ease, much safer. If the environment gets infected, I can be sure that the host won’t move in a malicious lateral way.

This gives me peace of mind beyond measure. 

I would like to thank all the partners who worked with us, including Akamai and Cipher. Because of their work, we have raised the level of cybersecurity at Paschoalotto Financial Services.

About Paschoalotto

In the market for 24 years, Paschoalotto Financial Services are experts in developing intelligent solutions for the customer relationship journey. We combine technology and innovation through our digital channels with the human touch. We offer the best experience for our clients and consumers through a personalized relationship journey.

We are revolutionizing the way companies connect with their customers by developing personalized solutions in credit, collections, business process outsourcing, and customer service, providing a humanized, agile, and efficient relationship journey, combined with technological intelligence and the use of data. We are part of the solution!

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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