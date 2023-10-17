My name is Fernando Ortega Ferasoli. I am the CISO of Paschoalotto Financial Services and I oversee the information security, cybersecurity, and IT governance areas for our company.

In the financial sector, the biggest challenge for companies with a large amount of assets is gaining visibility into everything that is happening within their company.

Our partner Akamai has supported us with a tool — Akamai Guardicore Segmentation — that has not only provided us with visibility we need, but also with fragmentation and microsegmentation of our network. The product provides security and IT governance so I can apply policies in a segmented way throughout the environment.

Segmentation is very important for us. Our plan is to expand this technology for a 360-degree view, including cloud environments. Imagine having a 360-degree view that allows you to protect perimeters, segment networks, and detect lateral movement and real-time threats.

You may already have a next-generation antivirus solution that sends you alerts, but none of those products provide the visibility of Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.