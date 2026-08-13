For any digital commerce business, slow websites and downtime translate into lost sales and lost revenue.



The founders of Pressidium believe that companies doing business online should never have to face this problem. They started Pressidium with the realization that there was a need in the hosting industry for reliable infrastructure at a reasonable price point.



Pressidium believes that businesses need high-speed websites with the capacity to scale when traffic spikes. The company focuses on hosting WordPress websites designed with these needs as the top priority. Rather than leave users to navigate complicated systems, the Pressidium team has crafted a simple, easy-to-use platform that allows clients to focus on growing their businesses instead of worrying about their websites.



“We saw in the hosting industry a huge gap between reliable architecture and what was available to small- and medium-sized websites,” said Pressidium’s co-founder Giannis Zachariadis. “With the ever-increasing importance of websites for businesses, we were becoming ever more aware of just how vital it was to host your site with a provider that could offer excellent uptime and support. Today, a wide range of businesses from digital agencies to universities and ecommerce retailers trust us to host their mission-critical websites.”



A commitment to providing the best experience for its customers also stretches to tech support. Pressidium promises enterprise customers a service response within five minutes, 24 hours a day, from a seasoned WordPress engineer. This support philosophy is the difference that has driven customers to Pressidium since the company started in 2014. And with a customer retention rate of nearly 98%, it’s clear that Pressidium is consistently delivering for its customers, some of whom have been partners since its earliest days. “I think the issue is just about solving their problems,” said Zachariadis. “When a customer has a problem, they just need it to be solved, and we do just that.”



Pressidium is leading the way in continually empowering its customers’ growth with cutting-edge WordPress hosting solutions. Their innovative dashboard is one such example. It acts as a central point through which customers can control every aspect of their website hosting, which is especially useful when managing a portfolio of websites.



Considerable care and attention also get directed to their underlying hosting architecture. “We are able to help customers who are running resource-intensive websites such as WooCommerce or LMS systems, such as LearnDash, succeed. Most hosts will pass the blame if issues arise with these types of WordPress sites, but we’ll invest time and effort in ensuring your website runs smoothly right from the start,” said Alexander Newnham, Pressidium’s Director of Communications. “That provides a huge level of comfort and security for clients.”