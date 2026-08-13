Telecommunications Company

The telecommunications industry across Asia is investing heavily in developing new technologies and expanding networks to meet customers’ demand for better digital services, as mobile devices proliferate. Behind the scenes, APIs provide:
- The necessary connectivity for the telco industry’s transformation, while expediting DevOps teams’ processes
- The foundation to provide mobile phone services, internet access, and other telecommunication products to customers around the continent
- The ability to offer more personalized solutions and ultimately improve the customer experience
One of the region’s leading telcos also sees the great opportunity that APIs enable — specifically for offering new digital voice and data solutions. And as the 5G era approaches, the company has set its sights beyond telephony and onward to big data, AI, IoT, and other emerging digital applications. However, it also understands that APIs are proliferating not only in number, but in risk. Having witnessed other major telecom providers suffer the effects of API attacks in 2022 and 2023, the company engaged with Noname Security (now an Akamai company).