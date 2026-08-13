Telecommunications Company

As with many organizations, lack of visibility into APIs and their risks is a prevalent challenge for security teams. According to our research, only 4 in 10 organizations with full API inventories know which of their APIs return sensitive data. By using our API security solution’s Discovery module, we determined that our telecom customer had been experiencing a similar challenge.

Prior to working with Akamai, the customer’s API security controls consisted mainly of a legacy API management platform and web application firewall (WAF). From an application security and API delivery perspective, this arrangement made sense. However, neither solution provided the high degree of security controls and observability required to comprehensively protect APIs from today’s attack methods. One key reason: Not all APIs are routed through a proxy like a WAF or API gateway, and these unmanaged APIs are appealing targets for malicious actors.

But even with an accurate audit of its API inventory, the company still needed capabilities to secure APIs during their normal functioning as they operate and manage requests. Quite simply, it would be unworkable for an organization’s security team to manually identify malicious behavior in its environment.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of API endpoints that need to be protected in real time. Commonly used AppSec solutions typically cannot keep up with every API call in a customer’s environment — this can leave a company’s IT environment vulnerable to cyberattacks without the proper API runtime protection capabilities.