Tokopedia has grown at breakneck speed since its founding in 2009. To ensure that Tokopedia can provide a superior user experience for both the buyers and the sellers that comprise its ecosystem, Tokopedia chose to partner with Akamai. Tokopedia leverages solutions from both Akamai’s Web Performance and Security portfolios, including products such as Bot Manager Premier, mPulse, and Ion. With these solutions in place, the Tokopedia team is well positioned to meet and exceed the needs of its consumers today and into the future.
About Tokopedia
Tokopedia, as an Indonesian technology company, has a mission to democratize commerce through technology. Tokopedia’s vision is to build a Super Ecosystem where anyone can start and discover anything. To this day, Tokopedia has empowered millions of merchants and users across the marketplace and digital goods, financial technology and payment, logistics and fulfillment, including Mitra Tokopedia.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.