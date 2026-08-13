Tokopedia has grown at breakneck speed since its founding in 2009. To ensure that Tokopedia can provide a superior user experience for both the buyers and the sellers that comprise its ecosystem, Tokopedia chose to partner with Akamai. Tokopedia leverages solutions from both Akamai’s Web Performance and Security portfolios, including products such as Bot Manager Premier, mPulse, and Ion. With these solutions in place, the Tokopedia team is well positioned to meet and exceed the needs of its consumers today and into the future.