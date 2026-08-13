Yayoi Co., Ltd. (“Yayoi”) provides tools and services like Yayoi Accounting and Yayoi Aoiro Tax Returns that help streamline accounting and related operations for small businesses, such as SMEs and sole proprietors that have limited human resources at their disposal. Since the release of its cloud-based tax return software in 2014, Yayoi has provided both desktop software and cloud services. In 2023, the company announced a new brand, Yayoi Next, and it is working to further expand its cloud services.
“Yayoi has a long history, throughout which we have drawn on the feedback of our many customers and applied it to our products and services. It is due to this that we achieved over 3.1 million registered users in September 2023, and survey results show that we have the top market share for accounting software for sole proprietors. While still serving the deeply rooted demand for our desktop software, we also hope to strengthen our services in preparation for further cloud usage in the future, in light of recent years’ trend of preference for the cloud,” said Tomoyuki Ishii, Manager of the Personnel & General Affairs Dept., Administrative Division, at Yayoi.
Bolstering security is a key priority for Yayoi, which has been actively working to move its services to the cloud. “The data handled by the Yayoi Series is primarily very sensitive accounting information. The API integration features provided by financial institutions are important to cloud-based accounting tools, but financial institutions require that we implement strict security measures in the use of those features. As a result, we have worked to ensure safety at the development stages through vulnerability diagnostics and library scans, while also building and administering systems like web application firewalls (WAFs) that protect data by bearing the brunt of attacks head-on,” said Taisuke Ito, Technical Leader in the Information Systems Dept. of the Development Division.
However, as the number of Yayoi Series users has increased and the types of usage have become more diverse, there has been an increasing concern that it is not possible to sufficiently bolster services to the required level. Sole proprietors, who account for the bulk of Yayoi’s users, work at many different times of the day, so they often do their bookkeeping outside of standard business hours, making it essential to have the system up and running 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. However, the WAF that Yayoi used previously had difficulties in maximizing uptime and providing support service, and the company wanted to move to a service that could provide higher-quality security.