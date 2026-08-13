When reassessing its WAF situation, Yayoi had already been using Akamai’s CDN to deliver software updates and similar functions, and this led them to take a closer look at Kona Site Defender (now App & API Protector), Akamai’s WAF/DDoS protection tool.

“We had a level of trust in Akamai because it had closely supported us for some time already. When we were considering their WAF, they explained the features of the service in detail so that we could determine if it was suitable for Yayoi’s service or not. They were already providing us with excellent availability on the operational front, and we felt that Akamai’s WAF could provide us with an environment that all of our customers could use with peace of mind,” said Takafumi Nakajima, Project Manager, Information Systems Dept., Development Division.

After introducing Kona Site Defender, Yayoi felt it needed additional measures to bolster security in response to changes in security conditions. Yayoi’s gradual next steps were to introduce Bot Manager to prevent unauthorized login attempts in bot attacks against Yayoi IDs in an integrated login environment, and Client-Side Protection & Compliance to prevent web skimming attacks that exploit client-side scripts to steal end-user data.

“There are a lot of vendors out there offering a variety of security tools, but implementing tools from different vendors has the drawback of making them difficult to operate on a day-to-day basis and hence difficult to maintain a level of security. We believe that by unifying to Akamai’s web application security portfolio, which provides solid technical and support coverage for all web security matters, we can increase operability and security while reducing administrative overhead. Yayoi operates a variety of applications, and we want to standardize the level of security we offer by applying Akamai’s advanced web security services wherever possible. That is where Akamai’s comprehensive services are a real help,” said Kentaro Tsujino, Engineer in the Information Systems Dept. of the Development Division.

At present, Yayoi has completed upgrades from Kona Site Defender to App & API Protector, which offers a web application as well as improved API protection and attack detection. It is now transitioning from deploying and operating a WAF for each application to more integrated operations in the Information Systems Dept. The integrated login environment across applications and anti-bot measures to prevent unauthorized logins to Yayoi IDs have also seen tangible results.

“Bot Manager requires continuous tuning to improve its detection accuracy. So when we first deployed the service, we experimented a lot in our attempts to optimize it for our system environment. However, Akamai offers tremendous customer support and was very helpful in quickly and accurately answering both big issues and small questions as well. One of the features of Akamai’s service is that they provide you with a solid visualization of potential security risks and attacks that you had not noticed before. The fact that we can clearly demonstrate the effectiveness of security measures is also a major benefit when briefing upper management and business departments,” said Ito.

Ito and colleagues hope to raise security levels across the entire company, including the applications they provide themselves and the APIs they use for linked smartphone apps. In addition, they intend to develop robust security mechanisms that flexibly adapt to the unique characteristics and requirements of each service.