My name is Suki Wong. I am the Senior Director at ACW. ACW Distribution is a value-added distributor (VAD) with over 40 years of history in Hong Kong.



We have around 250 employees and represent close to 40 product lines, mainly covering network security, storage, and backup solutions. After incorporating Akamai’s solutions into our security portfolio, we found that our offerings became much more comprehensive. As a result, in many projects, both end users and partners see us as an indispensable part of the ecosystem, which has significantly boosted our business growth.



From conversations with clients, we’ve observed that many organizations host critical applications on the internet or within web-based platforms. Many companies also expose APIs to improve communication efficiency with customers and partners.



However, putting resources online increases the attack surface for hackers. In the past, we’ve seen organizations suffer data breaches and loss of public trust due to insufficient application protection. Therefore, enterprises are placing strong emphasis on application and API security.



Compared to traditional security tools, the biggest advantage of Akamai App & API Protector is its comprehensive threat intelligence. Approximately 30% of global internet traffic passes through Akamai every day, allowing it to detect zero-day vulnerabilities and emerging attack trends much faster than conventional tools.



Another advantage is that App & API Protector can block malicious actors at the source. Unlike some traditional companies that deploy security tools in customers’ data centers, Akamai App & API Protector can stop large-scale DDoS attacks and deliver a 100% SLA guarantee.



Because App & API Protector is built on Akamai’s CDN, customers also benefit from industry-leading performance and reliability when using the solution. I believe that as API usage continues to grow, customers will soon shift their focus from how to use APIs to how to secure them.



APIs transmit the most sensitive and critical data of an organization. Traditional tools such as WAFs and API gateways lack the business logic awareness needed to defend against OWASP Top 10 API attacks. Akamai’s API Security provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that protects the entire API lifecycle.



Entering the era of AI and global data digitalization, we are seeing increasing demand for both AI security and API security. However, many users are still overlooking these areas. Together with Akamai, we will continue to invest in promotion and education to raise awareness of these needs and risks, aiming to achieve a win-win outcome for everyone.



In a few months, ACW will celebrate its 40th anniversary milestone, and Akamai is also a well-established company with a long history in the market. I believe that together, our two companies represent strong capabilities, forward-thinking vision, and stability. We hope to combine our strengths to bring value to the market, help customers understand future trends, and continue delivering excellent services to all our clients.