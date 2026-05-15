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ACW Distribution Provides Customers with Efficient, Precise Security Protection

Akamai App & API Protector can defend against larger-scale DDoS attacks and provides a 100% SLA guarantee

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Akamai is a market leader. Using its products not only delivers a safer, more reliable, and faster experience for customers, but also drives a certain level of business growth for us.

Suki Wong, Director — Storage & Security, ACW Distribution (HK) Limited

A new paradigm for business resilience amid global economic volatility

ACW Distribution is a Hong Kong–based VAD (value-added distributor) with 40 years of history. It has approximately 250 employees and represents 30–40 product lines centered on enterprise-grade offerings, primarily covering network security, backup, and storage solutions. In response to ongoing changes in the global market, ACW Distribution urgently needed to build a more resilient business model — delivering the most professional services for projects in a safer way and with lower labor costs. To achieve this, ACW Distribution uses the AI-driven automated optimization capabilities of Akamai App & API Protector to enable intelligent management of WAF policies, significantly reducing operations and maintenance costs. With the global acceleration network of Akamai CDN, we ensure efficient service coverage across overseas markets and enhance the end-user experience.

For brand alignment, product synergy, and more, ACW Distribution chooses to partner with Akamai

ACW Distribution’s partnership with Akamai stems from paying close attention to Akamai over a long period of time. After learning that Akamai’s sales model in Hong Kong had shifted to a channel-first approach, ACW Distribution evaluated the offering and found Akamai’s product portfolio to be highly specialized and closely aligned with ACW Distribution’s existing solutions. In particular, Akamai’s flagship app and API security capabilities filled gaps in areas ACW Distribution had not previously covered in depth, both technically and in overall coverage. Given the increasing severity of global API attacks and the limited adoption of API protection among customers, the two organizations quickly aligned and launched the partnership.

Akamai’s flagship product, API Security, fills areas we had not previously prioritized, both in technical implementation and in comprehensive security coverage. As API attacks continue to escalate around the world and API protection adoption among clients remains limited, Akamai’s unique value in this landscape is further highlighted. By partnering with Akamai, we can provide customers with more comprehensive security protection.

Suki Wong, Director — Storage & Security, ACW Distribution (HK) Limited

From data breaches to comprehensive protection, Akamai redefines the enterprise security perimeter

In discussions with customers, ACW Distribution found that many enterprises deploy their core applications on the internet and use open APIs to improve communication efficiency with the public and partners. However, increased exposure of internet-facing assets also elevates the risk of hacker attacks. ACW Distribution has repeatedly witnessed enterprises suffer sensitive data breaches due to insufficient application protection, which then triggered crises in public trust. As a result, application and API security has become a widely shared enterprise priority.

Against this backdrop, Akamai App & API Protector and API Security demonstrate clear advantages: Supported by visibility into approximately 30% of daily global internet traffic, Akamai maintains the industry’s most comprehensive threat intelligence network, enabling real-time insight into zero-day vulnerabilities and the latest attack trends. In addition, these products can block attacks at the source. Compared with traditional security tools (typically deployed in the customer’s data center), they more effectively defend against large-scale DDoS attacks and provide a 100% SLA guarantee.

ACW Distribution previously served a customer that relied on a traditional on-premises web application firewall (WAF) and faced multiple challenges. The on-premises WAF struggled to handle the increasingly complex DDoS attacks of today’s cybersecurity landscape. Traditional WAFs also require customers to invest substantial time in fine-grained policy tuning, resulting in high operational overheads. To address these issues, ACW Distribution recommended Akamai App & API Protector. Deployed in the cloud, the solution eliminates the need for customers to purchase physical equipment and leverages Akamai’s globally leading CDN network to significantly enhance DDoS protection capabilities.

On the security protection front, App & API Protector also introduces AI-driven automated optimization functionality. The system automatically generates WAF policy optimization recommendations based on real-time network traffic analysis. Customers only need to review and approve the recommendations to complete the policy optimization process. This innovative approach dramatically reduces the time customers spend on WAF management, making security operations more efficient and precise.

App & API Protector can block malicious attacks at the source. Traditional security tools are typically deployed in the customer’s data center, whereas App & API Protector can defend against larger-scale DDoS attacks and provides a 100% SLA [service-level agreement] guarantee.

Jason Leung, Consulting Manager, ACW Distribution (HK) Limited

From local caching to global coverage: Akamai CDN empowers global application access

App & API Protector leverages its globally leading CDN network to provide customers with a security protection solution that combines top-tier performance and reliability. On the performance side, the Akamai CDN’s intelligent acceleration and content caching mechanisms significantly improve end-user access speeds, ensuring a smooth application experience even for overseas users. On the reliability side, thanks to the Akamai CDN’s distributed architecture, customer application content is synchronized and stored across hundreds of thousands of servers worldwide, effectively avoiding single points of failure. This ensures that the App & API Protector solution delivers a 100% SLA guarantee and provides the highest level of stable operational support for customer applications.

Overall, Akamai’s solution enables resellers to attract high-value customer segments through high-performance security protection capabilities, helping them secure a larger share in a competitive market. As a critical infrastructure service, it also creates cross-selling opportunities for resellers. By integrating service resources, the solution can effectively increase customer stickiness and reduce the risk of customer churn. For customers, it significantly strengthens cybersecurity protection, reduces the risk of business interruption caused by cyberattacks, and thereby lowers potential economic losses.

Future outlook

Going forward, ACW Distribution will deepen its strategic collaboration with Akamai in both security and computing, and will continue expanding edge computing capabilities. Leveraging Akamai’s Zero Trust architecture and API security technologies, together with the advantages of its native CDN network, the two parties will jointly accelerate edge computing adoption, delivering a significant improvement in application response speed and precise blocking of attacks at the source. This partnership is a practical effort to bring security and computing capabilities to the edge, injecting new momentum into digital transformation.

I believe “SBA” fully reflects Akamai’s value: “Strategic Buffer” refers to buffering attacks and optimizing costs, while “Accelerator” represents performance acceleration and business acceleration.

Suki Wong, Director — Storage & Security, ACW Distribution (HK) Limited

My name is Suki Wong. I am the Senior Director at ACW. ACW Distribution is a value-added distributor (VAD) with over 40 years of history in Hong Kong.

We have around 250 employees and represent close to 40 product lines, mainly covering network security, storage, and backup solutions. After incorporating Akamai’s solutions into our security portfolio, we found that our offerings became much more comprehensive. As a result, in many projects, both end users and partners see us as an indispensable part of the ecosystem, which has significantly boosted our business growth.

From conversations with clients, we’ve observed that many organizations host critical applications on the internet or within web-based platforms. Many companies also expose APIs to improve communication efficiency with customers and partners.

However, putting resources online increases the attack surface for hackers. In the past, we’ve seen organizations suffer data breaches and loss of public trust due to insufficient application protection. Therefore, enterprises are placing strong emphasis on application and API security.

Compared to traditional security tools, the biggest advantage of Akamai App & API Protector is its comprehensive threat intelligence. Approximately 30% of global internet traffic passes through Akamai every day, allowing it to detect zero-day vulnerabilities and emerging attack trends much faster than conventional tools.

Another advantage is that App & API Protector can block malicious actors at the source. Unlike some traditional companies that deploy security tools in customers’ data centers, Akamai App & API Protector can stop large-scale DDoS attacks and deliver a 100% SLA guarantee.

Because App & API Protector is built on Akamai’s CDN, customers also benefit from industry-leading performance and reliability when using the solution. I believe that as API usage continues to grow, customers will soon shift their focus from how to use APIs to how to secure them.

APIs transmit the most sensitive and critical data of an organization. Traditional tools such as WAFs and API gateways lack the business logic awareness needed to defend against OWASP Top 10 API attacks. Akamai’s API Security provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that protects the entire API lifecycle.

Entering the era of AI and global data digitalization, we are seeing increasing demand for both AI security and API security. However, many users are still overlooking these areas. Together with Akamai, we will continue to invest in promotion and education to raise awareness of these needs and risks, aiming to achieve a win-win outcome for everyone.


In a few months, ACW will celebrate its 40th anniversary milestone, and Akamai is also a well-established company with a long history in the market. I believe that together, our two companies represent strong capabilities, forward-thinking vision, and stability. We hope to combine our strengths to bring value to the market, help customers understand future trends, and continue delivering excellent services to all our clients.

About ACW Distribution

Since its establishment in 1986, ACW Distribution (HK) Limited has a long and distinguished history. As an industry pioneer, it has continually delivered the most advanced information technology solutions. Over the years, ACW Distribution has built a strong reputation by integrating “best-of-breed” products available in the market.

ACW Distribution is proud to deliver these products to end users through its comprehensive local network of training and certification channel partners, making it a trusted and reliable partner in the information technology industry.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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