Hello everyone, I’m Li Biao,
and I head the Internet
Business Division at Wangsu.
Wangsu Science & Technology is a
publicly listed company on China’s ChiNext board
and a leading provider of
information infrastructure platform services.
We focus heavily on our core pillars of
CDN, edge cloud, and cloud security.
Our development vision is to become a world-leading provider
of edge computing and security services.
Our core strategy will focus on core businesses
such as CDN, edge cloud, and security,
while increasing technical R&D investment in
key fields and actively embracing AI technology.
At the same time, we will fully leverage the synergy
between our domestic and international markets.
In the domestic market, we will continue to refine
our operations to deepen our competitive edge,
while in the global market, we will align with
Akamai’s product and solution ecosystem
to accelerate our global business layout.
Akamai has deployed over 4,000 edge nodes
across more than 1,200 operator networks
in over 130 countries, alongside more than
30 core cloud computing nodes.
This creates a global computing network that provides
seamless coverage from the core to the edge,
delivering robust enterprise-grade scalability
and global service capabilities.
Akamai’s products and services comply with
a wide range of international and regional standards,
helping enterprises significantly
lower compliance costs.
Partnering with Akamai allows us to
leverage their existing technical strengths,
global network layout,
and customer resources to rapidly expand
our business and boost our market share.
Beyond the technical, service, and global compliance
advantages mentioned earlier,
I want to focus on security protection.
Akamai’s security solutions cover the
entire spectrum from APIs to AI,
and its API Security solutions effectively address
data breach risks during payment processes,
block OWASP Top 10 risks,
and fully satisfy global compliance
requirements such as GDPR.
In terms of cost reduction,
Akamai helps clients significantly
cut expenses by
reducing cloud workload costs by 40%
and observability costs by 75%.
Its outbound transfer pricing is
50% to 94% lower than other cloud providers.
Second, in terms of performance
improvements,
Akamai’s AI inference platform
delivers a 3x boost
in inference throughput compared
to traditional cloud vendors
while lowering inference latency by 60%.
We focus on the four core advantages
of Akamai Cloud
cost-effectiveness, lightweight deployment,
ultra-low latency, and
extensive global coverage
to precisely match clients
who are cost sensitive, need to scale rapidly,
or have widely distributed businesses.
For example, we provide lightweight and
low-latency node resources for companies
going global to help them quickly seize
market opportunities ahead of the competition.
Akamai Cloud seamlessly connects with our operations
via standardized APIs and modular architecture,
significantly reducing complexity.
Customers can leverage global scheduling capabilities
without rearchitecting their applications,
reducing operational costs by 20%.
Overall, Akamai Cloud helps us build a
unique core competitiveness
of high performance, high cost-effectiveness,
and zero complexity.
This forms our most distinct
differentiation advantage
when competing with those massive
and complex cloud vendors.
First, we will expand edge AI applications.
As AI technology continues to advance,
the demand for edge AI will continue to grow.
Akamai has an advantage
in edge AI inference,
which can help enterprises
apply edge AI in more scenarios,
creating more value for businesses
and expanding growth space.
Second, we will deepen
our security services.
Cybersecurity threats are
becoming increasingly complex,
and corporate demand for
security continues to rise.
In the future, we can further
deepen our security solutions,
such as providing more professional defense plans
for emerging AI security threats,
while expanding the industry
coverage of security services
to provide security assurance for more
enterprises and drive business growth.
For multicloud integration,
Akamai’s cloud-neutral, zero-lock-in nature
ensures better compatibility with other clouds,
delivering a unified multicloud
management solution.
This helps businesses flexibly migrate
workloads between different clouds,
optimize resource allocation,
and reduce costs,
thereby attracting more companies that
adopt multicloud strategies
and driving overall business growth.
As a partner, if I had to describe
Akamai in just one word,
I would choose Trustworthy.
Throughout our partnership with Akamai,
we have felt their relentless pursuit of excellence.
This is reflected not only on the technical level
but also in their deep understanding
and fulfillment of customer needs.
The Akamai team is always
service-centric and
dedicated to providing services
that exceed expectations.
This customer-oriented philosophy
allows them
to stand out in a highly competitive market
and become a trusted partner.
Strengthening business locally and globally
Wangsu Technology is a leading information infrastructure platform provider focused on CDN, edge computing, and security, and actively delivering innovative AI-powered applications such as intelligent traffic scheduling. As Wangsu expands, it faces challenges on two fronts. Cloud providers are encroaching on the traditional CDN market through cloud-edge integration, while legacy security vendors are intensifying competition. At the same time, geopolitical tensions, localization demands, and currency volatility all pose operational risks — compounded by increasingly stringent data security and compliance requirements that necessitate ongoing investments.
Partnering with Akamai to combine technological expertise with global network resources
The company takes a dual-market approach: At home, it continues to deepen its technical capabilities and reinforce its industry position. Internationally, it wants to accelerate its global expansion and deliver reliable, high-performance services to clients worldwide. Plus, as more of Wangsu’s customers deploy AI apps, Wangsu needed the ability to address application security, performance, and edge AI inference.
To facilitate this strategy, Wangsu chose to partner with Akamai due to its technological edge and proven global service capabilities. “Akamai brings more than 20 years of industry expertise to the table, and its solutions covering everything from infrastructure to security addressing a range of real-world scenarios like ecommerce and live streaming,” explained He Yingjie, Director of Business Cooperation at Wangsu Technology.
Specifically, Wangsu is taking advantage of the following Akamai solutions:
- Akamai Inference Cloud: Provides a fast, reliable platform for deploying small-model inference at scale.
- API Security: Guards against data breach risks in payment workflows, blocks the OWASP Top 10 threats, and meets global compliance requirements such as the EU’s DORA regulation.
- Content Delivery Network: Enables fast, engaging app and API performance, and amazing streaming experiences to the largest audiences, on any device.
- Firewall for AI: Protects generative AI from prompt attacks, harmful output, and sensitive data exposure.
Through this partnership, Wangsu Technology aims to unlock breakthroughs in several areas.
Cost optimization: Leveraging Akamai’s distributed architecture and experience, Wangsu will reduce reliance on centralized hyperscale models, driving substantial savings.
Stronger security: Drawing on Akamai’s industry-leading solutions, threat intelligence, and global operations team, Wangsu will protect enterprise data and applications end to end.
Technology innovation and integration: Tapping into Akamai’s continuous innovation and ability to integrate resources across partners, Wangsu can deliver more effective solutions.
Building differentiated capabilities to strengthen the client value proposition
Akamai Cloud helps Wangsu Technology stand out from traditional cloud providers with a distinctive edge. Clients gain access to global traffic orchestration without rebuilding their infrastructure, meaningfully improving service responsiveness and user experience.
Wangsu’s clients primarily migrate three types of workloads to Akamai: globally facing web applications, high-traffic data processing, and fast-iteration dev/test environments. With Akamai, they tap into distributed nodes, cost-effective bandwidth, and flexible architecture to improve both agility and cost efficiency.
Global network power: Winning on both cost and security
Wangsu leverages Akamai’s core strengths: global network coverage, competitive pricing, security, flexible scaling, ultra-low latency, and technical innovation. Doing so, Wangsu has grown its business. Those capabilities have enabled it to build an efficient, secure, and cost-effective cloud ecosystem. For enterprises that are cost-conscious or need to scale quickly, this ecosystem helps maximize value and growth.
For companies expanding overseas, this ecosystem of lightweight, low-latency node resources helps them move fast, seize market opportunities, and establish a global footprint.
With Akamai, Wangsu was able to deploy close to users across globally distributed nodes, cutting latency by over 30%. Plus, Akamai’s transparent pricing model eliminates hidden fees, enabling Wangsu’s customers to keep a precise handle on — and predictably optimize — costs.
One smart hardware client migrated its streaming business to Akamai, cutting cloud costs by 30%. It also reduced North American user latency from 200 ms to 50 ms via Akamai’s Toronto node, directly driving a significant lift in subscription conversions.
An ad tech company migrated from a traditional cloud platform and cut total cloud costs by 60%, with notable savings on network traffic. The move also satisfied the company’s needs for real-time data processing and low-latency delivery worldwide.
An ecommerce client deployed Akamai GPU instances and Accelerated Compute for its virtual fitting room feature, achieving 20% lower inference latency than competing providers. “Akamai’s Accelerated Compute instances powered by NETINT VPUs are one-tenth the cost of traditional CPU-based solutions and deliver throughput up to 20 times higher,” said Yingjie.
Akamai’s standardized APIs and modular architecture also integrate seamlessly into Wangsu’s existing operations, reducing architectural complexity and cutting operational costs by roughly 20%.
Moving forward with a strategic partnership
Looking ahead, Wangsu will focus on three strategic priorities. First, building on Akamai’s strengths in edge AI inference, Wangsu plans to drive adoption across more use cases and unlock new business opportunities.
Second, it intends to address emerging threats like AI-driven attacks with specialized protection solutions while broadening industry coverage and growing security revenue. Third, leveraging Akamai’s cloud-neutral, no-lock-in approach, Wansgu will offer unified multicloud management, attract customers with multicloud strategies, and deliver gains in both cost efficiency and operational performance.
Wangsu hopes to continue exploring Akamai’s solutions for edge AI and security, co-developing innovative solutions along the way. At the same time, Wangsu Technology aims to scale its client base significantly, using success stories in industries like streaming, ecommerce, and finance as proof points to accelerate market penetration.
On the innovation front, Wangsu will continue ramping up R&D in edge computing and AI security, bringing breakthrough products to market. This will help it stand out in an increasingly competitive digital landscape and strengthen its Akamai partnership in the process.
Asked to sum up Akamai as a partner in one word, Yingjie underscored Akamai’s reliability: “Akamai’s expertise, innovation, and dedication to clients have earned it a well-deserved place at the top of the industry. Akamai’s team is consistently client-focused and committed to delivering service that exceeds expectations.
The team’s customer-centric approach enables it to stand out in a highly competitive market and establishes Akamai as a trusted partner,” Yingjie concluded.
Video Transcript
Video Transcript
Hello everyone, I’m Li Biao,
About Wangsu Technology
Founded in 2000 and listed on Shenzhen’s ChiNext board in its inaugural batch in 2009 (300017), Wangsu Technology Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a globally leading information infrastructure platform provider. Wangsu Technology remains committed to driving digital transformation across industries, ensuring users can process and interact with data securely and reliably, anytime and anywhere.
With a focus on edge computing, cloud distribution, cloud security, cloud computing, cloud services, and green data centers, Wangsu Technology helps enterprises put technology innovation into practice. It remains a trusted partner for digital transformation.
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.