Hello everyone, I’m Li Biao,



and I head the Internet

Business Division at Wangsu.



Wangsu Science & Technology is a

publicly listed company on China’s ChiNext board



and a leading provider of

information infrastructure platform services.



We focus heavily on our core pillars of

CDN, edge cloud, and cloud security.



Our development vision is to become a world-leading provider

of edge computing and security services.



Our core strategy will focus on core businesses

such as CDN, edge cloud, and security,



while increasing technical R&D investment in

key fields and actively embracing AI technology.



At the same time, we will fully leverage the synergy

between our domestic and international markets.



In the domestic market, we will continue to refine

our operations to deepen our competitive edge,



while in the global market, we will align with

Akamai’s product and solution ecosystem



to accelerate our global business layout.



Akamai has deployed over 4,000 edge nodes

across more than 1,200 operator networks



in over 130 countries, alongside more than

30 core cloud computing nodes.



This creates a global computing network that provides

seamless coverage from the core to the edge,



delivering robust enterprise-grade scalability

and global service capabilities.



Akamai’s products and services comply with

a wide range of international and regional standards,



helping enterprises significantly

lower compliance costs.



Partnering with Akamai allows us to

leverage their existing technical strengths,



global network layout,



and customer resources to rapidly expand

our business and boost our market share.



Beyond the technical, service, and global compliance

advantages mentioned earlier,



I want to focus on security protection.



Akamai’s security solutions cover the

entire spectrum from APIs to AI,



and its API Security solutions effectively address

data breach risks during payment processes,



block OWASP Top 10 risks,



and fully satisfy global compliance

requirements such as GDPR.



In terms of cost reduction,



Akamai helps clients significantly

cut expenses by



reducing cloud workload costs by 40%



and observability costs by 75%.



Its outbound transfer pricing is



50% to 94% lower than other cloud providers.



Second, in terms of performance

improvements,



Akamai’s AI inference platform

delivers a 3x boost



in inference throughput compared

to traditional cloud vendors



while lowering inference latency by 60%.



We focus on the four core advantages

of Akamai Cloud



cost-effectiveness, lightweight deployment,



ultra-low latency, and

extensive global coverage



to precisely match clients



who are cost sensitive, need to scale rapidly,

or have widely distributed businesses.



For example, we provide lightweight and

low-latency node resources for companies



going global to help them quickly seize

market opportunities ahead of the competition.



Akamai Cloud seamlessly connects with our operations

via standardized APIs and modular architecture,



significantly reducing complexity.



Customers can leverage global scheduling capabilities

without rearchitecting their applications,



reducing operational costs by 20%.



Overall, Akamai Cloud helps us build a

unique core competitiveness



of high performance, high cost-effectiveness,

and zero complexity.



This forms our most distinct

differentiation advantage



when competing with those massive

and complex cloud vendors.



First, we will expand edge AI applications.



As AI technology continues to advance,

the demand for edge AI will continue to grow.



Akamai has an advantage

in edge AI inference,



which can help enterprises

apply edge AI in more scenarios,



creating more value for businesses

and expanding growth space.



Second, we will deepen

our security services.



Cybersecurity threats are

becoming increasingly complex,



and corporate demand for

security continues to rise.



In the future, we can further

deepen our security solutions,



such as providing more professional defense plans

for emerging AI security threats,



while expanding the industry

coverage of security services



to provide security assurance for more

enterprises and drive business growth.



For multicloud integration,



Akamai’s cloud-neutral, zero-lock-in nature



ensures better compatibility with other clouds,



delivering a unified multicloud

management solution.



This helps businesses flexibly migrate

workloads between different clouds,



optimize resource allocation,

and reduce costs,



thereby attracting more companies that

adopt multicloud strategies



and driving overall business growth.



As a partner, if I had to describe

Akamai in just one word,



I would choose Trustworthy.



Throughout our partnership with Akamai,

we have felt their relentless pursuit of excellence.



This is reflected not only on the technical level



but also in their deep understanding

and fulfillment of customer needs.



The Akamai team is always

service-centric and



dedicated to providing services

that exceed expectations.



This customer-oriented philosophy

allows them



to stand out in a highly competitive market



and become a trusted partner.