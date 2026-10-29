AI Agent Workflow: A Practical Implementation Guide

Many AI agents interact with enterprise data through browser-based interfaces, whether through SaaS platforms, web applications, or dedicated agent UIs. Traditional network-based DLP solutions often miss these interactions because the data never traverses a monitored network path. Browser-level AI DLP provides visibility into exactly what data agents access, process, and transmit, regardless of the underlying network architecture. Akamai Workforce Protector provides this capability through its enterprise browser security platform, which monitors and controls AI interactions at the browser layer where agents and users actually engage with web-based tools and SaaS applications.