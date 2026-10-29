AI data leakage refers to the unintended or unauthorized exposure of sensitive, proprietary, or regulated data through interactions with artificial intelligence systems. This occurs when users input confidential information into AI models, when AI-powered applications inadvertently expose training data, or when API connections between enterprise systems and AI services transmit data beyond authorized boundaries.

Unlike traditional data loss, AI data leakage occurs because AI systems can retain, learn from, and reproduce received data. When an employee pastes source code into ChatGPT to debug it, that code may become part of the model’s training corpus, effectively leaking intellectual property to a third party. The same applies when financial analysts feed earnings data into Gemini or when legal teams summarize contracts using Claude.