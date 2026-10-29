AI Governance Best Practices for Enterprise Leaders

Implementation begins with understanding the current state. This phase involves inventorying all AI systems and tools in use, including shadow AI and unsanctioned generative AI applications accessed through web browsers. Organizations should assess existing policies for gaps, evaluate current risk exposure, and benchmark against regulatory requirements. Browser-level visibility is essential during this phase, as a significant portion of AI usage occurs through SaaS applications and web-based AI tools that traditional network monitoring cannot detect.

Akamai Workforce Protector provides enterprise-grade visibility into AI tool usage across the browser, enabling organizations to discover shadow AI activity, identify which AI services employees are interacting with, and understand what data is being shared with these tools. This discovery capability is a critical first step in any AI governance implementation effort.