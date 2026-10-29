AI Governance Challenges: What Leaders Must Know

The most fundamental challenge is knowing what AI tools are in use. Employees adopt AI-powered browser extensions, SaaS applications, and web-based assistants without IT approval. These shadow AI tools process corporate data outside governed channels, creating blind spots that traditional asset management and CASB solutions cannot fully address.

Effective shadow AI discovery requires visibility at the browser layer, where the majority of AI interactions occur. Solutions that monitor browser activity can identify unauthorized AI tool usage, categorize risk levels, and enforce policies in real time – without disrupting legitimate workflows.