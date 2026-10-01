AI Governance Principles: A Complete Implementation Guide

Because the vast majority of AI interactions occur through web browsers – whether via dedicated AI applications, SaaS-embedded features, or browser extensions – the browser has become the most logical enforcement point for AI governance. Enterprise browser security solutions provide the ability to inspect AI interactions in real time, prevent sensitive data from reaching unauthorized AI tools, and maintain detailed audit logs of all AI-related activity. Akamai Workforce Protector exemplifies this approach by delivering AI governance capabilities directly within the browser, including shadow AI discovery, AI DLP, access control, and usage monitoring, without disrupting user workflows or requiring complex infrastructure changes.