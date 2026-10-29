OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas is designed to bring the power of ChatGPT directly into the browsing experience. However, its initial release has been plagued by significant security oversights. Akamai research revealed a critical vulnerability that allows for the injection of malicious instructions into ChatGPT’s memory, which can then be used to execute remote code. This attack is particularly potent on Atlas because users are logged into ChatGPT by default.

Furthermore, the browser demonstrates exceptionally poor anti-phishing capabilities. In tests against real-world malicious web pages, Atlas had a 94.2% failure rate, successfully stopping only 5.8% of attacks. This makes its users nearly 90% more vulnerable to phishing compared to users of traditional browsers like Chrome or Edge, making its powerful AI features a double-edged sword.