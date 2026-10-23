Conventional shadow SaaS discovery relies on network traffic analysis, CASB integrations, and SSO login monitoring. These approaches miss a significant portion of shadow AI usage because many AI tools operate entirely within the browser session, require no SSO authentication, and do not generate distinctive network signatures that a firewall or proxy can classify. An employee pasting proprietary code into an AI assistant’s web interface looks like standard HTTPS traffic to traditional monitoring tools.

This gap is why shadow AI detection demands browser-level visibility. Solutions that operate within the browser itself, such as Akamai Workforce Protector enterprise browser security platform, can observe user interactions with AI services in real time, including the content being submitted, the specific AI tool being used, and whether the interaction violates data handling policies.