Conventional shadow IT discovery tools such as CASBs and network proxies can identify when employees access unauthorized SaaS applications. However, they struggle with shadow AI for several reasons. First, many AI tools are accessed through domains that are also used for legitimate purposes (e.g., a browser extension that adds AI capabilities to an approved SaaS app). Second, the critical security event is not merely accessing the AI tool but the specific data being submitted to it. Detecting whether an employee pasted source code, customer PII, or financial projections into an AI prompt requires content-level inspection at the browser layer, which network-based tools cannot provide.