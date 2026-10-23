Understanding what is shadow AI is critical for security teams facing unauthorized AI tool adoption across their organizations. Shadow AI refers to the unsanctioned use of artificial intelligence applications by employees without IT or security approval. This article covers the shadow AI definition, real-world examples, cybersecurity risks, and proven strategies to detect and prevent unauthorized AI usage in the enterprise.
Key takeaways
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Unsanctioned adoption creates invisible attack vectors.
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Employees adopting unauthorized AI tools introduce compliance blind spots and unmonitored data exfiltration channels across the enterprise.
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Data in motion exposes critical intellectual property.
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Submitting sensitive code or financial data to public models risks trade secret loss and severe regulatory compliance violations.
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Legacy security controls fail at content inspection.
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Traditional CASB and network proxy tools cannot analyze the sensitive payload data submitted directly within browser prompts.
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Browser-layer governance enables secure AI productivity.
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Deploying browser-native visibility and content inspection prevents risk while granting access to enterprise-sanctioned AI capabilities.
What Is Shadow AI?
The question “what is shadow AI?” comes up frequently among CISOs and IT leaders grappling with the rapid proliferation of generative AI tools. At its core, shadow AI refers to any artificial intelligence application, service, or model that employees use for work purposes without the explicit knowledge, approval, or governance of their organization’s IT or security teams. This includes browser-based AI chatbots, AI-powered browser extensions, third-party AI integrations within SaaS platforms, and locally installed AI tools that bypass corporate oversight.
A Formal Shadow AI Definition
The shadow AI definition encompasses all AI-driven tools, platforms, plugins, and services adopted by individuals or teams within an organization outside of sanctioned procurement, vetting, and security review processes. Unlike formally approved enterprise AI deployments, shadow AI operates without data governance controls, access policies, or compliance validation. This makes it a significant blind spot for security operations.
Why Shadow AI Is Proliferating
Several factors drive shadow AI adoption within enterprises:
- Ease of access: Most generative AI tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude are freely accessible through any web browser, requiring no software installation or IT involvement.
- Productivity pressure: Employees turn to AI tools to accelerate tasks such as writing, coding, data analysis, and summarization, often without considering security implications.
- Lack of approved alternatives: When organizations fail to provide sanctioned AI tools, employees find their own solutions independently.
- Low perceived risk: Many users view AI chatbots as simple productivity aids, not recognizing that pasting sensitive data into these tools constitutes a data exfiltration risk.
The Scope of the Problem
Research consistently shows that a large percentage of enterprise employees use AI tools that their IT departments are unaware of. Shadow AI usage spans every department, from engineering teams using AI code assistants to marketing teams generating content with unapproved platforms, to finance teams feeding proprietary data into AI-powered analytics tools. The browser is the primary entry point for this activity, as most shadow AI interactions occur through web-based interfaces that traditional endpoint security tools cannot monitor effectively.
Shadow AI and AI Agents
The problem extends beyond simple chatbot usage. AI agents – autonomous AI systems that can take actions on behalf of users – represent a newer and more dangerous dimension of shadow AI. Employees may connect AI agents to corporate SaaS applications, granting them access to sensitive data and workflows without security review. Discovering these shadow AI agents requires visibility into browser activity, SaaS integrations, and extension behavior that most organizations currently lack.
Shadow AI vs Shadow IT: Understanding the Difference
Shadow AI is often confused with shadow IT, but the two concepts have key differences. Both involve unauthorized technology adoption by employees, but shadow AI creates distinct security risks that traditional shadow IT governance cannot fix.
Defining Shadow IT
Shadow IT refers broadly to any hardware, software, or cloud service used within an organization without IT department approval. This includes unauthorized SaaS applications (shadow SaaS), personal devices used for work (BYOD), unsanctioned cloud storage accounts, and unapproved communication tools. Shadow IT has been a recognized challenge for over a decade, and many organizations have developed discovery and governance processes to manage it.
Key Differences Between Shadow AI and Shadow IT
|Dimension
|Shadow IT
|Shadow AI
|Primary risk
|Data stored in unmanaged locations
|Data actively sent to external AI models for processing
|Data flow direction
|Data at rest in unauthorized apps
|Data in motion, pasted or uploaded into AI interfaces
|Speed of adoption
|Gradual, often team-level
|Extremely rapid, individual-level
|Visibility challenge
|Discoverable via network/CASB tools
|Often invisible without browser-level monitoring
|Output risk
|Minimal
|AI-generated outputs may contain inaccuracies, bias, or compliance violations
|Training data risk
|Not applicable
|Submitted data may be used to train public AI models
Why Traditional Shadow IT Controls Fall Short
Conventional shadow IT discovery tools such as CASBs and network proxies can identify when employees access unauthorized SaaS applications. However, they struggle with shadow AI for several reasons. First, many AI tools are accessed through domains that are also used for legitimate purposes (e.g., a browser extension that adds AI capabilities to an approved SaaS app). Second, the critical security event is not merely accessing the AI tool but the specific data being submitted to it. Detecting whether an employee pasted source code, customer PII, or financial projections into an AI prompt requires content-level inspection at the browser layer, which network-based tools cannot provide.
The Convergence of Shadow SaaS and Shadow AI
Many SaaS applications are now embedding AI features directly into their platforms, sometimes enabled by default. This means an employee using an approved SaaS tool may unknowingly trigger shadow AI usage when the platform sends data to a third-party AI model for processing. This convergence of shadow SaaS and shadow AI makes browser-level visibility and AI access control essential components of any modern security strategy.
Common Examples of Shadow AI in the Workplace
Understanding what is an example of shadow AI helps security teams recognize the breadth of unauthorized AI activity occurring across their organizations. Shadow AI examples span virtually every business function and take many forms beyond the obvious chatbot interaction.
Code Generation and Developer Tools
Software engineers frequently paste proprietary source code, API keys, database schemas, and internal documentation into AI coding assistants. What is an example of shadow AI in engineering? A developer copying a function containing hardcoded credentials into ChatGPT to debug it, or installing an unapproved AI-powered browser extension that auto-completes code suggestions by sending snippets to an external model.
Content Creation and Marketing
Marketing and communications teams use AI tools to draft blog posts, social media content, press releases, and customer communications. Shadow AI usage in this context often involves pasting brand guidelines, unreleased product information, competitive intelligence, and customer data into generative AI platforms without data loss prevention controls in place.
Financial Analysis and Reporting
Finance teams may upload spreadsheets containing revenue figures, forecasts, M&A data, or employee compensation information into AI tools for analysis and summarization. This represents a severe data leakage risk, particularly for publicly traded companies where premature disclosure of material non-public information could trigger regulatory violations.
Human Resources and Legal
HR professionals sometimes use AI to draft job descriptions, summarize employee performance reviews, or generate termination letters – often inputting sensitive employee data in the process. Legal teams may paste contract language, litigation strategy documents, or privileged communications into AI tools, potentially waiving attorney-client privilege.
Additional Shadow AI Examples
- AI-powered browser extensions: Employees install extensions that use AI to summarize web pages, auto-fill forms, or translate content, often granting these extensions broad permissions to read page content across all tabs, including internal applications.
- AI meeting assistants: Unauthorized AI bots that join video calls to transcribe and summarize meetings, capturing confidential discussions without participant awareness.
- AI email assistants: Third-party AI tools that connect to corporate email accounts to draft replies, prioritize messages, or extract action items from inbox content.
- AI data visualization tools: Employees uploading datasets to AI-powered analytics platforms that are not covered by the organization’s data processing agreements.
What Are the Risks of Shadow AI in Cybersecurity?
Understanding what shadow AI is in cybersecurity requires examining the specific threat vectors that unauthorized AI usage introduces. The risks extend far beyond simple policy violations and can result in data breaches, compliance failures, intellectual property loss, and reputational damage.
Data Leakage and Exfiltration
The most immediate risk of shadow AI is the uncontrolled flow of sensitive data to external AI services. When employees paste confidential information into AI prompts, that data leaves the organization’s security perimeter. Depending on the AI provider’s terms of service, submitted data may be stored, logged, used for model training, or accessible to the provider’s employees. This creates a data exfiltration channel that bypasses traditional DLP controls entirely. AI DLP capabilities that operate at the browser level are essential to inspect and control this data flow in real time.
Compliance and Regulatory Violations
Shadow AI usage can trigger violations across multiple regulatory frameworks:
- GDPR: Submitting EU personal data to AI services without proper data processing agreements or legal basis.
- HIPAA: Healthcare employees pasting protected health information into non-BAA-covered AI tools.
- SOX: Financial data submitted to AI tools may compromise audit trail integrity.
- PCI DSS: Payment card data processed by unauthorized AI services.
- Industry-specific regulations: Financial services, legal, and government sectors face additional constraints on data handling that shadow AI routinely violates.
Intellectual Property Exposure
When employees submit proprietary algorithms, trade secrets, product roadmaps, or research data to AI platforms, the organization risks losing control over its intellectual property. Some AI providers’ terms of service grant them broad rights to use submitted data, potentially compromising trade secret protections that require the owner to demonstrate reasonable efforts to maintain secrecy.
AI Response Validation and Output Risks
Shadow AI introduces risks not only through data input but also through AI-generated output. Employees who rely on AI-generated code, legal language, financial analysis, or customer communications without proper AI response validation may introduce errors, biases, or fabricated information (“hallucinations”) into business processes. Without governance controls, there is no mechanism to verify the accuracy or appropriateness of AI outputs before they are used in production environments.
Supply Chain and Third-Party Risk
Shadow AI tools often involve granting third-party services access to corporate data and systems. Unauthorized AI browser extensions, for example, may request permissions to read and modify data on all websites the employee visits, including internal applications, HR systems, and financial platforms. This creates a supply chain attack vector where a compromised or malicious AI extension could harvest credentials, session tokens, and sensitive data across the entire scope of the employee’s browser activity. Browser extension protection is a critical control for mitigating this risk.
How to Prevent and Manage Shadow AI Usage
Answering the question “what is shadow AI and how do I prevent it?” requires a multi-layered approach that combines technology controls, policy frameworks, and organizational change management. Outright blocking of all AI tools is rarely practical and often drives usage further underground. Instead, organizations should focus on visibility, governance, and controlled enablement.
Step 1: Gain Visibility Into AI Usage
You cannot govern what you cannot see. The first step in managing shadow AI is deploying tools that provide comprehensive visibility into all AI interactions occurring across the organization. This requires monitoring at the browser layer, since the browser is where the vast majority of shadow AI activity takes place. Shadow AI and agents discovery capabilities should identify which AI tools employees are accessing, what data they are submitting, which AI-powered browser extensions are installed, and which SaaS applications have embedded AI features enabled.
Step 2: Implement AI Access Control Policies
Once visibility is established, organizations should implement granular AI access control policies that go beyond simple allow/block decisions:
- Categorize AI tools into approved, restricted, and blocked tiers based on security review.
- Define data-type restrictions that prevent specific categories of sensitive data (source code, PII, financial data) from being submitted to any AI tool.
- Apply role-based controls that grant different levels of AI access based on job function and data sensitivity.
- Enforce authentication requirements that ensure AI tools are accessed through corporate accounts with proper logging enabled.
- Monitor AI agent permissions to prevent autonomous AI systems from gaining unauthorized access to corporate SaaS applications and data.
Step 3: Deploy AI-Aware Data Loss Prevention
Traditional DLP solutions were not designed to handle the unique data flow patterns of AI interactions. AI DLP must be capable of inspecting data at the point of submission – the browser – and applying context-aware policies that distinguish between a benign AI query and one that contains sensitive corporate data. This includes inspecting text pasted into AI chat interfaces, files uploaded to AI platforms, and data shared through AI-powered browser extensions. Akamai Workforce Protector provides browser-native AI DLP capabilities that inspect and control data submitted to AI tools in real time, without requiring network proxies or endpoint agents that degrade user experience.
Step 4: Establish an AI Governance Framework
Technical controls must be supported by a formal AI governance program that includes:
- An AI acceptable use policy that clearly defines what AI tools are approved, what data can be submitted, and what review processes apply.
- An AI tool vetting process that evaluates new AI services for security, privacy, and compliance before approval.
- Regular AI usage audits that review patterns of AI adoption and identify emerging shadow AI risks.
- Incident response procedures specific to AI-related data exposure events.
- Cross-functional AI governance committee with representatives from security, legal, compliance, and business units.
Step 5: Enable Secure AI Adoption
The most effective way to reduce shadow AI is to provide employees with approved AI tools that meet their productivity needs while satisfying security requirements. Organizations that proactively deploy enterprise AI platforms with proper security controls experience significantly lower rates of unauthorized AI usage. AI usage control should be framed as enablement rather than restriction – giving employees access to powerful AI capabilities within a governed, secure environment.
Best Practices for Controlling Employee GenAI Access
Controlling employee access to generative AI requires a combination of technical enforcement, user education, and continuous monitoring. The following best practices represent a practical framework for organizations seeking to manage shadow AI risk without stifling innovation.
Browser-Level Enforcement
Since generative AI tools are predominantly accessed through web browsers, browser-level security is the most effective enforcement point. AI browser protection capabilities should include real-time monitoring of AI tool access, content inspection of data submitted to AI prompts, control over AI-powered browser extensions, and visibility into AI features embedded within approved SaaS applications. Akamai Workforce Protector enterprise browser security platform provides these capabilities natively, enabling organizations to enforce AI governance policies directly within the browser where AI interactions occur.
Data Classification and Sensitivity Labeling
Effective AI access control depends on the organization’s ability to classify data by sensitivity level. Best practices include:
- Automated data classification that identifies sensitive content (PII, source code, financial data, credentials) as it is entered into AI interfaces.
- Context-aware policies that allow general AI usage while blocking or alerting on submissions containing classified data.
- User coaching notifications that warn employees when they are about to submit sensitive data to an AI tool, providing real-time education without blocking productivity.
Browser Extension Governance
AI-powered browser extensions represent a significant and often overlooked shadow AI vector. Organizations should maintain an inventory of all installed browser extensions, assess the permissions requested by each extension, block extensions that request overly broad permissions (such as reading data on all websites), and continuously monitor for newly installed AI extensions that bypass approved software catalogs. This is a critical component of both browser extension protection and shadow AI prevention.
SaaS Identity and Access Controls
Many shadow AI risks originate from AI features embedded within SaaS applications. SaaS identity protection measures should ensure that AI features within approved SaaS tools are configured according to organizational policy, that third-party AI integrations connected via OAuth or API tokens are discovered and reviewed, and that AI agent access to SaaS data is governed by the same identity and access management controls applied to human users.
Continuous Monitoring and AI Misuse Prevention
Shadow AI governance is not a one-time project. Organizations should implement continuous monitoring that tracks AI usage trends, detects new AI tools as they emerge, identifies anomalous patterns that may indicate AI misuse, and generates compliance reports for audit and regulatory purposes. AI misuse prevention requires ongoing vigilance as new AI tools and capabilities are released at a rapid pace. Security teams should establish processes to evaluate and respond to new AI risks as they emerge, using browser-level telemetry as the primary data source for AI usage visibility.
Building a Security-Aware AI Culture
Technical controls are most effective when combined with employee awareness. Organizations should conduct regular training on the risks of submitting sensitive data to AI tools, publish clear guidelines on approved AI usage with specific examples of what is and is not acceptable, create feedback channels where employees can request new AI tools for security review, and recognize and reward teams that adopt AI responsibly within governance frameworks. By combining browser-native security controls, comprehensive AI governance policies, and a culture of responsible AI adoption, organizations can harness the productivity benefits of generative AI while maintaining control over their sensitive data and reducing shadow AI risk to acceptable levels.
Or EshedOr Eshed is the Co-Founder of LayerX (now part of Akamai), with over a decade of experience in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information warfare.