The Cloud Giants Are Architecting an Agentic Future They Can’t Run

For two decades, cloud strategy obeyed a single law: consolidate. We consolidated branch offices and replaced local servers to feed massive, centralized data centers. It was a rational response to static content delivery, but as AI shifts from lab training and simple chatbots to real-world agentic inference, the physics of compute have flipped. Centralization is no longer an optimization; it is an anchor.

The industry is currently treating AI inference as if it were just another cloud native workload to be crammed into existing hyperclusters. It is not. Inference is an entirely different species of compute. By continuing to route real-world AI traffic through centralized design patterns, enterprises are actively building on top of an architecture that was explicitly engineered for yesterday's problems.

The architectural shift is unavoidable. Inference demands a distributed fabric that meets applications where decisions actually happen — not 2,000 miles away in a proprietary availability zone.