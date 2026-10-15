What a Sentence Forgets: Preserving Context in Document Ingestion

Retrieval systems depend on a step that receives comparatively little attention. Before a document can be searched, quoted, or used to answer a question, it must be divided into pieces small enough to index and small enough to pass to a model.

The division itself is trivial to implement. Preserving meaning across it is not.

A sentence removed from page 40 of a document no longer knows that it came from page 40. It does not know which section head it sat under, what its pronouns referred to, or what the statute it cites actually says. The document held all that information. The extracted sentence does not hold any of it, and nothing downstream can recover it.

In this blog post, I document five faults observed in a production document-ingest system — together with the measurements taken from it — present a summary of the relevant research, and provide five remediations of those faults.