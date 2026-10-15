What a Sentence Forgets: Preserving Context in Document Ingestion

Documents often refer to themselves and to one another, and statutory text does so more than most:
“Irrespective of anything contained in section 67, where the assets of a company are distributed …”
The sentence is accurate but cannot be used in isolation. The string “section 67” occupies the text in the same manner as any other words, so the claim presents as complete and carries no indication that it is contingent on material elsewhere.
Across 3,651 stored claims, 1,188 of them — approximately one in three — named some other part of the document or another document entirely. There were 1,665 references in total, of which 493 were distinct, comprising sections, subsections, schedules, chapters, and named statutes.
Three distinct operations are frequently conflated here, and the distinction matters.
Recording the reference is free and carries no risk, because the reference is the document's own text.
Resolving the reference is a retrieval operation that requires its own evidence and can fail.
Substituting the reference with its content — replacing “section 67” with what section 67 states — constitutes a model that is editing a statute, and produces an artifact that nothing downstream can distinguish from the original.
This fault is addressed by remediation 5.