Synthetic CISOs Call AI Agents the Most Underestimated Risk

If you ask security leaders which AI risks worry them most, you'll likely hear about sensitive data leaking into chatbots and employees using AI tools nobody approved. Those problems are visible to them every day. In fact, Akamai's State of the Internet (SOTI) report Speed, Scale, and Nonhuman Identity: The Agentic Threat Landscape found that more than 6% of employee conversations with AI chatbots contain sensitive information, and 47% of AI conversations on work devices happen through personal accounts that security teams largely can’t see.

If, next, you ask what risk the industry is overlooking, the answer will probably shift to AI agents. That same SOTI report found that 4.1% of AI bot actions, like logins and checkouts, already run through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a common standard for connecting agents to outside tools. Security teams are letting these agents carry out multistep tasks on their own, often with far more access than the job requires.