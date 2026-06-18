Stop Treating Your LLMs Like Web Servers

If a single request tops out at around 34 tokens per second, how does anyone serve an LLM to real traffic? The answer is continuous batching, which might be the most important optimization in modern inference.

Think of it like this: When one user sends one request, the GPU reads all 14 GB of model weights just to generate a single token for that one person. For the next token, it repeats the entire process. This giant memory read is the most expensive thing the GPU does and is actually one of the worst ways to use the hardware because, in this scenario, the rest of the GPU is underused.

Continuous batching fixes that. The GPU still runs one forward pass per output token, but now vLLM packs every in-flight request into that same pass. The 14 GB read still happens once, but the difference is that it now produces a token for every user in the batch at the same time. The system was already paying for that read, and batching stopped it from going to waste.

The measurements are shown in this table:

Concurrent users Aggregate throughput Per-user speed 1 34 tok/s 34 tok/s 32 ~525 tok/s ~16 tok/s 64 ~1,041 tok/s ~16 tok/s

There are two stories in this table.

The aggregate column is the real win. One user gets 34 tokens per second out of the GPU. Sixty-four users get more than 1,000 with the same GPU. That’s roughly a 30x jump in what the hardware produces and the entire reason self-hosting an LLM makes economic sense today.

The per-user column is the trade-off. A single user inside a batch of 32 only sees about 16 tokens per second, which is slower than the 34 they would get if they had the GPU all to themselves. That means batching doesn't make any one request faster, but it does let the system serve a lot more people for the same amount.

For a real chat product, that trade is typically the goal — 16 tokens per second is still faster than anyone can read, and now the system is serving 32 people instead of one.

Batching does have a limit, though. As users keep arriving, requests will start showing up faster than the GPU can prefill them. This causes aggregate throughput to stop climbing because the GPU is already full. That extra load has nowhere to go, so it backs up into a queue. Once that happens, tail latency (that is,the slowest 5% of requests) starts to climb — and it doesn’t stop.

It’s known as the batching cliff: Throughput goes flat and latency keeps rising. The model and GPU are fine, but the cost shows up in the queue.