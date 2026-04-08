Akamai acquired LayerX. This previously published blog post reflects the product and feature names on the original date of publication.

LayerX researchers have found how Claude Code can be turned from a ‘vibe’ coding tool into a nation-state-level offensive hacking tool that can be used to hack websites, launch cyberattacks, and research new vulnerabilities. Our research demonstrates how trivially easy it is to convince Claude Code to abandon its safety guardrails and remove its restrictions on what it is allowed to do.

As part of our testing, we successfully convinced Claude Code to perform a full-scope penetration attack and credential theft against our test site. This should never have been allowed per Anthropic’s policy, but we got around it by modifying a single project file, with just a few lines of text and absolutely no coding.

Unlike other reported AI vulnerabilities that are highly theoretical and/or very technically complex and difficult to understand, this exploit is immediately exploitable, easy to execute, and does not require any coding skills.

The implication of this finding is that anyone, even with no cybersecurity or coding knowledge at all, can turn Claude Code into an attack tool. Attackers no longer need to spend time developing and raising a botnet; all they need is a Claude Code account.

This highlights the larger issue at play here: Trust. Anthropic inherently trusts the developers who use Claude Code, and for good reason: The vast majority of them are doing exactly what they should be doing. But this trust can be exploited, and a bad actor with a good understanding of Claude Code can convince it to take actions that would otherwise be refused unconditionally.