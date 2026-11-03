Akamai Named a Leader in 2026 IDC MarketScape for Managed Edge

Most discussions about AI infrastructure focus on GPUs: their quantity, speed, and the data centers that support them. That makes sense, since training models and running the associated inference require massive compute. But this focus overlooks everything that happens between a user's request and the response they receive.

We believe the latest research from IDC MarketScape highlights the rapid growth of a trend that Akamai helped start: edge services. The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed Edge Services 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54122426, September 2026) notes that “The managed edge market has entered its AI-defined phase.”

Fast content delivery and network proximity are table stakes. The new battleground is AI inference at the edge. In its assessment of eight global providers, IDC MarketScape named Akamai a Leader (Figure).