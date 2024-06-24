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Tashema Nichols-Jones

Posts by Tashema Nichols-Jones

Women in Tech: Remain Open to Unexpected Opportunities

June 24, 2024Tashema Nichols-Jones

Akamai CIO Kate Prouty explores the benefits of remaining open to new opportunities and salutes the bond among women in tech.

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Advocating for Inclusion in Tech

February 23, 2024Tashema Nichols-Jones

Discover how Alka Malik, Vice President of Engineering for App & API Protection at Akamai, pioneers inclusion for women in tech.

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Women Can Make a Difference in the Field of Data Science

December 20, 2023Tashema Nichols-Jones

Senior Director of Data Science and Threat Research Xiaojing Li discusses how women in tech bring diverse perspectives to collaborative efforts.

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The Importance of Allyship for Women in Tech

October 24, 2023Tashema Nichols-Jones

Ophir Harpaz, Lead Security Researcher at Akamai, discusses the importance of allyship among women working in the tech industry.

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You Are a Woman in Tech: Own Your Voice

August 28, 2023Tashema Nichols-Jones

Senior Vice President of Sales EMEA Natalie Billingham discusses the importance of being your authentic self as a woman working in tech.

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Why It’s Important to Make Tech More Accessible

July 25, 2023Tashema Nichols-Jones

Akamai VP Yuan Weigel shares her career journey into tech and discusses the importance of increasing accessibility in the industry.

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Inclusion in Tech: Discover Diverse Career Paths for Women in Tech

June 27, 2023Tashema Nichols-Jones

Hema Patel discusses inclusive career paths, cancel culture in the workplace, and defying the traditional education limitations for women in tech.

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