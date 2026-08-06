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Vineeth Varughese

Principal Product Marketing Manager

Vineeth Varughese leads the product marketing efforts for Akamai Cloud in the Asia-Pacific region, driving adoption of Akamai Cloud solutions and spearheading go-to-market strategy for AI inferencing on the platform. 

Vineeth is passionate about empowering organizations to thrive in the digital age, and uses his dynamic experience at leading technology companies such as Microsoft, Adobe, Cloudera, and Deloitte to deliver technology-driven transformation with sustainable growth. His customer-first mindset and proven track record in shaping impactful customer experiences have helped organizations across global markets unlock new opportunities and accelerate innovation.

Posts by Vineeth Varughese

With Val Kilmer’s AI Twin, Is Gen AI Forcing Hollywood to the Edge?

August 06, 2026Vineeth Varughese

Val Kilmer, who passed away in early 2025, has been cast in an upcoming movie via AI. Read how that could work from an infrastructure perspective.

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Beyond Cloud Uptime: API Security and AI Resilience for 2026

July 13, 2026Reuben Koh,  Vineeth Varughese,  and Jay Jenkins

Discover why pure cloud uptime is no longer enough in 2026. Learn how to protect your enterprise against surging API attacks and machine identity sprawl.

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Why CEOs’ AI Hype Really Isn’t Landing with Employees

February 18, 2026Vineeth Varughese

Read about the disconnect between CEO enthusiasm for AI and employee perception of its value, and learn how to build communication that moves adoption forward.

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AI Actor Tilly Norwood and the Impact of Cloud Infrastructure

December 19, 2025Vineeth Varughese

Learn how AI actor Tilly Norwood challenges both cultural norms and the technical limits of modern cloud infrastructure.

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What 400 Executives Reveal About the Future of AI Adoption

September 25, 2025Vineeth Varughese

Learn how a Forrester study discovered that most companies are already using AI for competitive differentiation, personalization, and customer retention.

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Agentic AI: How Autonomous Agents are Changing the Game

August 13, 2025Vineeth Varughese

Agentic AI combines specialized agents to solve complex tasks through coordinated, autonomous reasoning and action.

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Distributed AI Inference: Strategies for Success

May 02, 2025Vineeth Varughese

Learn how Akamai Cloud enables low-latency, high-performance AI at the edge.

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Why AI Inference is Driving the Shift from Centralized to Distributed Cloud Computing

March 26, 2025Vineeth Varughese

Legacy cloud platforms have proved invaluable in training AI models with vast volumes of data. But as organizations want to further scale and optimize AI applications, legacy platforms are quickly showing their limitations.

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Distributed AI Inferencing — The Next Generation of Computing

February 13, 2025Vineeth Varughese

Distributed inferencing is a reimagining of how we use AI. Learn how Akamai is meeting the demand for high performance and cost-effective AI inference.

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