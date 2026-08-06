Vineeth Varughese leads the product marketing efforts for Akamai Cloud in the Asia-Pacific region, driving adoption of Akamai Cloud solutions and spearheading go-to-market strategy for AI inferencing on the platform.

Vineeth is passionate about empowering organizations to thrive in the digital age, and uses his dynamic experience at leading technology companies such as Microsoft, Adobe, Cloudera, and Deloitte to deliver technology-driven transformation with sustainable growth. His customer-first mindset and proven track record in shaping impactful customer experiences have helped organizations across global markets unlock new opportunities and accelerate innovation.